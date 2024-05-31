AOC: Abraham Accords, moving US embassy to blame for Oct. 7 attack

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), a member of the so-called progressive “Squad” in Congress, agreed with a far-left streamer that the Abraham Accords and former President Donald Trump’s decision to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem were responsible for the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas in southern Israel.

Hasan Piker said that Oct. 7, the bloodiest day for Jews since the Holocaust, was “a direct consequence of the Abraham Accords and many of Jared Kushner’s and Donald Trump’s administration’s actions, like moving the embassy to Jerusalem.”

Ocasio-Cortez agreed, saying “10,000%,” Jewish Insider reported.

“He is just as responsible for Oct. 7 as anyone else,” Piker said. “It directly happened as a direct consequence of him moving the embassy to Jerusalem, recognizing the annexed territory of Golan Heights as Israeli territory, going against international law and also conducting the Abraham Accords, completely sidestepping the Palestinians in the conversation. That is a major reason.”

As Piker spoke, Ocasio-Cortez “continued to nod along and said, ‘mhm,’” per Jewish Insider.

Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.) stated that the Abraham Accords “have been the most important step forward toward peace between Israelis and Arabs, and the region as a whole, in more than two decades.”

“It is both ignorant and abhorrent to suggest that pursuing peace—recognizing that both Arabs and Jews belong to this land and must find a way to live together in this land—either caused or justified Hamas’s barbaric attack on Oct. 7,” he added. “If anything, Hamas timed its attack in an effort to thwart movement towards peace and advance its, and Iran’s, genocidal ambition to destroy Israel and kill Jews.”

“The Abraham Accords, for the first time, fully recognize and put into writing that all people of the Middle East, including Jews and Arabs, are destined to live together, and that by recognizing this, they can help lift each other up and create a better future for themselves and their children,” he said.

“Conversely, Iran and its proxies—including Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis—are hell-bent on destroying any progress towards peace to make their hateful vision of eliminating Israel and Jews into a reality,” he added. “My colleagues should all recognize this simple truth and measure their words and statements accordingly.”

On April 14, StopAntisemitism named Piker its “Antisemite of the Week.”