IDF: Hamas has ONLY dozens of rockets left that can reach Tel Aviv

May 31, 2024

Hamas has only tens of rockets left with sufficient range to reach Tel Aviv and central Israel, according to estimates by the Israel Defense Forces.

In addition, the terror group’s overall rocket arsenal has been reduced from the thousands at the start of the war to hundreds after nearly eight months of fighting.

In addition to destroying numerous rocket launchers in Gaza, the IDF has also eliminated many weapons production facilities in the Strip, making it harder for Hamas to replenish its supply of rockets.

In a reminder that Hamas is still capable of targeting the Jewish state’s major population centers, the terrorist group on Sunday fired an eight-rocket barrage at Tel Aviv and the central region for the first time in four months, rattling millions of residents.

The rocket fire reached as far north as the Sharon region, sending residents in the city of Kfar Saba running for shelter for the first time since the war started on Oct. 7.

