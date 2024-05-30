Defying All Odds: Nick Vujicic Brings Message of Hope to Israeli Teens

BEIT SHEMESH, Israel – In an inspiring visit, world-renowned motivational speaker Nick Vujicic shared a powerful message of resilience and faith with Israeli-American teenagers at the offices of Israel365 this week. Born without arms or legs, Vujicic’s extraordinary life journey has made him a beacon of hope, and his words resonated deeply with the young audience.

Welcomed by Rabbi Tuly Weisz, who introduced Vujicic as “one of Israel’s greatest friends,” the atmosphere was filled with anticipation. The teens who gathered have faced significant hardships in recent years, from the COVID-19 pandemic to the ongoing conflict with Hamas, which has forced them to frequently seek shelter from rocket attacks.

Vujicic, a steadfast supporter of Israel, directly addressed the challenges the teens have endured. Drawing parallels from the Psalms, he discussed King David’s struggles, reminding them that even revered figures questioned their faith during difficult times.

Nick Vujicic with R’ Tuly Weisz, founder of Israel365

“King David had many struggles and challenges with God. He would get upset with God, but also turned to him from his despair,” Vujicic shared. His words resonated with the teens intimately familiar with fear and uncertainty.

With empathy, Vujicic underscored the importance of courage amidst hardship. “The biggest thing to fear is not having courage,” he stated. “The best place to find that courage is by turning to God.”

The impact was palpable. Sara Lamm, a writer for Israel365, said that “When Nick spoke of the despair he felt as a child, there wasn’t a dry eye in the room.”

Nick Vujicic with Israeli Teens at Israel365

Vujicic’s devotion to Israel extends beyond inspirational words. Israel365 CEO Robbie Frohlinger shared how Vujicic came to their aid when pro-Hamas protestors nearly succeeded in canceling a pro-Israel rally in Dallas organized by Israel365 only one week after October 7.

“When the rally was in jeopardy, Nick stepped up and rented the DFW Marriott hotel at his own personal expense,” Frohlinger said, highlighting Vujicic’s exceptional kindness and commitment.

As the visit concluded, the teenagers left deeply inspired by Vujicic’s powerful words, and more importantly, his personal example.

Vujicic and his family are currently traveling through Israel, with his stop at Israel365’s offices being just one of several pivotal moments during his trip to convey support for the country and its people. Notably, Vujicic also met with President Isaac Herzog, using the occasion to emphatically voice his backing for Israel and his admiration for the heroic people of Israel.