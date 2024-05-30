IDF in control of Philadelphi Corridor, 20 tunnels found

Soldiers have so far located around 20 tunnels along the 8.7-mile-long border area between Gaza and Egypt.

Israeli troops have taken “operational control” of the Philadelphi Corridor, the 8.7-mile-long border area between Gaza and Egypt, IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said on Wednesday evening. Israeli forces have so far uncovered 20 tunnels underneath it, he added.

“We are investigating these tunnels and neutralizing them,” said Hagari.

During the operation, led by the IDF’s 162nd Division, forces also found dozens of ready-to-fire rocket launchers and launch pits from which Hamas fired rockets and mortars into Israeli territory.

“Hamas exploited the Philadelphi Corridor, using it to build this infrastructure just dozens of meters from the border with Egypt so that we would not strike them,” said Hagari.

“This infrastructure was located between 10 and 40 meters from the border, specifically so that Israel would not strike near the fence with Egypt. I remind you that in recent weeks, Hamas has fired about 70 rockets and mortars from the Rafah area.”

Hagari described the Philadelphi Corridor as Hamas’s “lifeline,” through which the terror group smuggled weapons and supplies into the Gaza Strip.

The IDF spokesperson also revealed that in recent weeks, troops had uncovered a tunnel under eastern Rafah which was 1.5 kilometers in length (nearly one mile).

🔴UNCOVERED: 1.5km long terrorist tunnel route in eastern Rafah containing dozens of anti-tank missiles and weapons was dismantled.



— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 29, 2024

“The entrance shaft to the infrastructure was located about 100 meters from the Rafah Crossing [with Egypt],” said Hagari. “The route branched into several sub-routes and was used by Hamas terrorists for movement, transferring weapons and initiating terrorist attacks. Inside the route, we found large quantities of weapons, including anti-tank missiles, AK-47s, explosives and grenades.”

The tunnel had been destroyed by the IDF’s 401st Brigade, he added.

Israeli forces moved into eastern Rafah on May 6, taking operational control of the Rafah Crossing and other key areas, including the section of the Salah al-Din Road that runs through the city. In the weeks since then, the operation has expanded into other areas of the last Hamas stronghold.

Eliminating the four Hamas battalions entrenched there is essential to winning the war, Jerusalem has insisted, preventing Hamas from regrouping and threatening Israel again.

Hagari also emphasized the importance of the war goal of returning the 125 hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza.

”Hamas is in Rafah. Hamas has been holding our hostages in Rafah, which is why our forces are operating in Rafah. Hamas is holding our hostages in living hell across our border in Gaza, including in Rafah. We will not stop fighting for their freedom,” he said.

IDF Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi toured the Rafah area on Wednesday, holding a situational assessment with the head of IDF Southern Command Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman, the commander of the 162nd Division, Lt. Col. Itzik Cohen and other commanders.

During the briefing, Hagari said that Halevi was “impressed by the way [the soldiers] fight with determination and professionalism. He talked with them, referred to the numerous operational achievements that are leading to dismantling Hamas, and emphasized creating the conditions for the return of the hostages.”