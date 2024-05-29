Haley stresses support for Israel during Samaria solidarity visit

“We will always be friends of Israel. Be strong, stay hopeful, and keep the faith – and let’s continue to be partners together,” said Haley.

Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, who has been touring Israel since Sunday, paid a solidarity visit on Tuesday to Samaria at the invitation of local authorities.

During a visit to the “Balcony of Israel” observatory, which overlooks the Jewish state’s central region from the northern Samaria town of Peduel, Haley delivered a message to the residents of Judea and Samaria.

“We are here today in this beautiful place to show solidarity with Israel, and I want to tell you not to listen to what the media says,” she said.

“Most of the American people support Israel. These words are directed at Israelis but also at Americans: We need a strong Israel.”

She went on to state that the only way Israel will be strong “is if the U.S. supports Israel completely and unapologetically,” adding, “There are two things we need to do—ensure the hostages return home quickly and make sure Israel is safe once and for all.”

Former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley visits near the Israeli border with Lebanon, May 28, 2024. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90. (source: JNS)

The people of the United States “will always be friends of Israel. Be strong, stay hopeful, and keep the faith – and let’s continue to be partners together,” she said.

The tour was part of the public relations effort by Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan to combat the delegitimization of Israel in general and its presence in Judea and Samaria in particular.

During the stop in Peduel, Haley received a security briefing on the strategic importance of civilian development in Samaria for Israel’s security and the security implications of rising terrorism in the region.

Dagan showed Haley the distance from Samaria to Ben-Gurion International Airport, which can be seen from Peduel.

“Politicians who say they want to remove Samaria, our hills and our communities from Israel’s map are leaving Israel with only nine miles from the bottom of the hills we are standing on to the coast. It is ridiculous and makes it impossible to defend Israel,” he said.

“Your visit is important,” he told Haley, adding that she and presidential candidate and former president Donald Trump were “true friends” of Israel.

Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, and Knesset member Danny Danon visit the makeshift memorial at the site of the Supernova music festival massacre in southern Israel, May 27, 2024. Credit: Courtesy. (source: JNS)

“The State of Israel, and certainly Samaria, face ugly attacks and an unprecedented delegitimization campaign. It is of utmost importance to explain the situation accurately,” he said.

Knesset member Danny Danon, who was Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations during Haley’s tenure there, told local media, “After the fronts on the south and the north, Iran is trying to open another front within Israel in Judea and Samaria. The Iranian octopus is developing into a monster that Israel must stop.”

It was of “immense importance that American officials understand these security challenges Israel faces and the importance of settlement for Israel’s security,” he said. “The towns in Samaria are the bulletproof vest of central Israel and the Sharon settlements,” he added.

On Monday, Haley delivered a similar message of support to residents in the southern town of Sderot, where Hamas terrorists murdered scores of Israelis during its Oct. 7 terrorist onslaught from the Gaza Strip.

This is about a strong America, a strong Israel, having the backs of our friends, and holding our enemies to account. https://t.co/RS5qVpVS6x — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) May 28, 2024

In photos posted to social media, Haley was pictured writing a message on an artillery shell on the Lebanon border that read, “Finish them! America [heart symbol] Israel always” and then signing it.

Writing on artillery shells is a long-standing tradition in the Israel Defense Forces Artillery Corps.