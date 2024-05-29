Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Pro-Hamas rioters set fire to Israeli embassy in Mexico

Save me from evildoers; deliver me from murderers.

Psalms

59:

3

(the israel bible)

Picture of JNS

JNS

May 29, 2024

< 1 minute

There were unverified reports of up to six people injured in the chaos.

Pro-Hamas rioters on Tuesday set fire to the Israeli Embassy in Mexico during a protest ostensibly against the Israeli military operation in the southern Gazan city of Rafah.

Masked protesters threw stones at security forces who had created a barricade preventing access to the diplomatic mission in the Mexican capital’s Lomas de Chapultepec neighborhood.

Around 200 people participated in the “Urgent action for Rafah” demonstration, dozens of whom attempted to break down the barriers, according to Agence France-Presse.

Video posted to social media showed fires raging outside the embassy complex.

There were unverified reports of several people injured in the chaos.

The riot came after Mexico filed a declaration of intervention in South Africa’s “genocide” case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

The ICJ, the principal United Nations judicial arm, located in The Hague, issued a 13 to two ruling on Friday that the Jewish state must “immediately halt its military offensive and any other action in the Rafah governorate, which may inflict on the Palestinian group in Gaza conditions of life that could bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part.”

On Sunday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said the IDF would continue to press its offensive in Rafah in order to free the hostages held by Hamas and destroy the Palestinian terrorist group.

Israeli officials insist that the military operations in the enclave are being conducted in conformity with Friday’s ICJ ruling.

Share this article

Related articles

Tlaib blasts Biden for shielding ‘genocidal maniac’ Netanyahu

Picture of JNS

JNS

‘Regrettable’ ICJ made Israel work on Shabbat, court’s VP writes in dissent

Picture of JNS

JNS

Shots fired at Jewish school in Toronto

Picture of JNS

JNS

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2024 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .