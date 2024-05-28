Biden Admin Protects Iran from International Censure as Regime Prepares to Go Nuclear

The Biden administration is pressuring Britain, France, and other nations to halt their plans to censure Iran at the upcoming International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors meeting in June. This action is prompted by the disconcerting fact that Iran’s nuclear program has made significant strides. This situation is exacerbated by the regime’s persistent non-cooperation and lack of transparency with the IAEA, which demands immediate attention.

A report in the Wall Street Journal claims that concerns are rising that a new government led by a replacement of President Ebrahim Raisi would be even more volatile. Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash earlier this month.

“On Monday, the U.N. atomic-energy agency reported that Iran’s stockpile of 60% highly enriched uranium rose 20.6 kilograms to 142.1 kg as of May 11 from three months earlier, its highest level to date, teh WSJ reported. “U.S. officials say that material could be converted into weapons-grade enriched uranium in a matter of days. It would then be enough to fuel three nuclear weapons.”

Fears of Iran’s nuclear aspirations rose after it attacked Israel last month, launching the largest attempted drone strike in history composed of 170 drones, 30 cruise missiles, and 120 ballistic missiles.

The report stated that European diplomats are concerned that failure to take action would undermine the IAEA’s authority. They say it also weakens the credibility of Western pressure on Iran. They are frustrated over what they see as U.S. efforts to undermine their approach.

A vote to censure Iran at the IAEA meeting would open the way to present Iran’s alleged noncompliance on nuclear issues to the U.N. Security Council for an international response. If Iran’s non-compliance with nuclear issues does reach the UNSC< it is expected that Russia and China will veto any attempts to sanction Iran.

The report also cited concerns in some European countries, particularly France and Britain, that the administration lacks a strategy for dealing with Iran’s nuclear advances.

While White House officials deny lobbying against a resolution censuring Iran, the report cited an unnamed US official who claimed that the administration prefers to implement other measures rather than censure the Islamist regime.

“We are increasing pressure on Iran through sanctions and international isolation,” the official told WSJ.

Behind the development is Biden’s decision to try to return the US to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal. Signed in 2015 between Iran and the P5+1 together with the European Union, the JCPOA was a major policy of the Obama administration. President Trump withdrew the US from the JCPOA in 2018. The Biden administration attempted to return to the deal, but the talks collapsed in August 2022 when Iran hardened its demands.