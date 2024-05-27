Sofia Chicheportiche: The Heroine behind the Hero

Imagine the sheer terror of armed terrorists infiltrating your hometown, whether it’s a quiet suburb outside Dallas, Texas, or a bustling city like Manhattan. Picture the fear and chaos as you rush to protect your loved ones, huddled together in a safe room, while gunshots and explosions echo outside. This was the reality that Sofia Chicheportiche and her family faced on October 7, 2023, when Hamas terrorists attacked their community in Israel.

On that tragic morning, Sofia’s husband, Sgt. Maj. Reouven Chicheportiche, 38, a devoted father of four and commander of Shlomit’s security team, answered the call for help from the neighboring town of Moshav Pri Gan. Dozens of terrorists had infiltrated Pri Gan, and Reouven and the security team rushed to help, fighting bravely for hours. Despite being outnumbered, Reouven and his men prevented the massacre of Pri Gan. Tragically, Reouven was shot and killed in the heat of battle, his life cut short in an act of ultimate sacrifice.

Sofia remained in her safe room, protecting her four children, Be’er, Shaked, Eitan Chaim, and Sinai. As her husband fought outside, Sofia calmed her frightened children, shielding them from the horrors beyond their walls. Today, despite the overwhelming pain of losing her husband, Sofia finds solace in knowing Reouven’s heroic actions saved countless lives in Pri Gan and the surrounding communities.

Sgt. Maj. Reouven Chicheportiche, of blessed memory

Born in France, Reouven moved to Israel with his family as a child. He embodied the spirit of a true Israeli, dedicating his life to the land he loved. As a member of Shlomit’s local security team, Reouven’s bravery and commitment to protecting his community were unparalleled. Sofia reflected on the inevitability of Reouven’s actions, saying, “Reouven loved the land of Israel with all his heart. He and the others that died that day left home because their brothers and sisters were in trouble. They answered the call of those desperate for help. They didn’t die in vain.”

Sofia and her children were forced to evacuate their home for over five months due to the war. Now, as Sofia steps back into their home, she feels Reouven’s comforting presence at every turn, a testament to their deep love and connection. While she and her children constantly feel the gaping hole Reouven’s absence has left, Sofia draws upon their 15-year love story to find the courage to carry on, to be the pillar of strength for their children, and to honor Reouven’s memory.

The loss of Reouven Chicheportiche is felt not only by his family but also by the entire community. He was posthumously recognized as a fallen soldier by the Defense Ministry, a tribute to his unwavering dedication to protecting the people of Israel.

The Chicheportiche family

In the book of Proverbs, we find a passage that beautifully encapsulates the essence of Reouven and Sofia Chicheportiche’s story: “Speak up for the dumb, For the rights of all the unfortunate. Speak up, judge righteously, Champion the poor and the needy. What a rare find is a capable wife! Her worth is far beyond that of rubies.” (Proverbs 31:8-10)

Reouven’s heroic actions exemplify the virtues extolled in these verses. When the innocent people of Pri Gan faced the brutal terror of Hamas, Reouven refused to stay silent. He courageously rushed to battle, becoming a champion and advocate for the defenseless. In doing so, he embodied the call to speak up for the vulnerable, judge righteously, and defend the poor and needy.

But Reouven’s bravery was not a solitary act. Behind him stood Sofia, his devoted wife and a true woman of valor. Throughout the ordeal, Sofia provided unwavering support and strength to her husband, enabling him to fulfill his duty, knowing that his family was safe in her care. Her resilience and faith in the face of unimaginable loss demonstrate the immeasurable worth of a capable and virtuous wife, far beyond that of rubies.

Right now, Sofia faces the daunting task of raising their four young children alone while also grappling with the financial challenges that come with the loss of her best friend, the father of her children, and her life partner. In times like these, the support and generosity of others can make a significant difference in the lives of those left behind.

A charitable fund has been established to help support Sofia and her children through this difficult time. Your contributions will provide much-needed assistance to Sofia as she navigates this challenging period, ensuring that her children have the stability and support they need.