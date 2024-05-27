Israel Standing Alone Among the Nations of the World

Intoxicated by an antisemitic orgy of hate for which it has branded itself as a world leader outside of the usual suspects in the Arab and Islamic world, the South African government has been leading the charge of criminal action against Israel in the International Court of Justice (ICJ). On Friday, the ICJ issued a one-sided, unjust ruling that Israel must end its military operation in Gaza to free the hostages and destroy Hamas. In a world where, despite its just cause, Israel stands more and more alone, with the list of allies, if not actual friends, growing shorter and shorter, this is not surprising, even if it is shocking.

In its more than thirty minutes ruling, the ICJ only mentioned the Hamas war crime of kidnapping and holding 125 hostages in just one sentence, with no consequence to Hamas or demand that all the hostages be released unconditionally. The court ordered Israel to halt its military offensive on the southern Gaza city and Hamas stronghold, Rafah. The ICJ made no demands on, or recognition of, any culpability for Hamas and its terrorist and genocidal agenda and actions, for its massacre of 1200 people in one day on October 7, to release the hostages they still hold in captivity illegally, or censured Hamas for unspeakable sexual crimes.

The latest ICJ legal action followed South Africa bringing baseless charges of genocide against Israel earlier this year, in which all but one of the judges representing 15 nations voted to allow the legal case to go through. This week, the Lebanese judge led the charge against Israel.

Earlier the same week, the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor announced intentions to issue arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Galant, equating them to the genocidal terrorist leaders of Hamas. Few nations have responded to call out the injustice of this kangaroo court, its overreach and lack of jurisdiction, the unimaginable comparison between Israel and Hamas, or the very antisemitic nature of its prosecutor and the ICC itself by holding Israel to a different standard than other nations of the world.

Not to be left on the sideline, the same week, Ireland, Norway, and Spain colluded to become the latest countries to recognize a fictitious “State of Palestine,” a punitive act against Israel and a gift to the terrorists. If Hamas celebrates, you know it’s immoral. They’ve turned immorality into an Olympic sport. These nations made their policy clear: that if you massacre enough Jews, we will appease you and recognize your independence without having to negotiate with Israel or renounce terror against Israel. This is now the state policy of these three morally bankrupt nations.

The last time anyone used recognition of “Palestine” to embarrass Jews and undermine Jewish sovereignty was in the Second Century when the Roman Empire renamed the Biblical land that it had seized. After a failed revolt against Rome, they renamed it “Palestina.” Debunking claims that today’s “Palestinians’ ‘ are the indigenous people in the Land, this was also the first time the name “Palestine” was ever used. Ever. 1000 years after King David. What that means is that it was indeed the Jews in the First and Second Centuries who rebelled against Rome, who were routed and then taken into captivity as slaves, and were the real indigenous people of the Land. Even if you don’t believe the Biblical account that the Land was deeded to the Jewish people by God, historical fact is incontrovertible.

The fact that Roman coins and inscriptions of the time reference “Judea capta” or Judea are captured, and not “Palestina capta” is all the truth one needs to know. But historical fact and what it means today is too inconvenient for the nations of the world coming against Israel.

Speaking of standing alone, Israel was shocked when the entire UN Security Council stood for a moment of silence following the death of Iranian President Raisi. The US and all the Western representatives actually paid tribute to a man who was known as the “Butcher of Tehran” and the “Ayatollah of Execution.” There was zero recognition for the suffering of millions of Iranians under his reign or for the countless victims of Islamic terror, funded and planned by the Iranian regime, in Israel and around the world.

While it’s clearly a prophecy of the nations standing against Israel, something tells me that even Zechariah, in his prophetic words (12:2-4), would be sickened by all this.

…2“Behold, I will make Jerusalem a cup of drunkenness to all the surrounding peoples. Judah will be besieged, as well as Jerusalem. 3 On that day, when all the nations of the earth gather against her, I will make Jerusalem a heavy stone for all the peoples; all who would heave it away will be severely injured. 4 On that day, declares the LORD, I will strike every horse with panic, and every rider with madness. I will keep a watchful eye on the house of Judah, but I will strike with blindness all the horses of the nations.…

Under a cloud of international condemnation, the world needs to sober up from the drunkenness that it is exhibiting. There needs to be an intervention, not just before it is too late for Israel, but the rest of the world as well, where the same evil Islamic extremism is finding beachhead after beachhead, entangling itself among Western societies, twisting its morals, and making them and their citizens unsafe.

Even if it’s uncomfortable, you’ll lose some “friends,” even if it goes against the mob, the mandate today is to speak out. Do not let the haters get away with a word of antisemitism. Stand with Israel and the Jewish people proactively and demonstrably. Pray for Israel, and make sure your church or synagogue is praying for Israel. This is the obligation of a moral society. While the nations are standing against Israel, you can be a light in the darkness. It’s simply good vs. evil.