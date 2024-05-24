Subscribe
Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act gave $50 million to Pro-Hamas group, senator says

May 24, 2024

Democrats in Washington awarded a $50 million grant, under the Inflation Reduction Act, to the pro-Hamas and antisemitic group Climate Justice Alliance in December, according to Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.).

“We went to the website of Climate Justice Alliance. This is what we found on the website that our taxpayer dollars are going to organizations such as this,” said the senator, who is vice chairman of the Senate Republican Conference and ranking member of the Environment and Public Works Committee.

Capito noted that the group’s website has a rendering of a bulldozer that went through the fence when Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7 as part of a drawing labeled “decolonize Palestine.”

“If you dig deeper. They want to defund the police, defund the military, either them or their affiliates, want to have very radical, drastic initiatives that I think are anti-American, and they’re certainly anti-Israel and antisemitic,” the senator said.

“So, the Biden administration doesn’t seem to care,” she added, “$50 million in December, who knows how much more in the future and other like groups because there are other associated groups with this group.”

“All they care about is the mission, the climate mission, no matter what the radical ideas that are associated with the groups,” she said.

