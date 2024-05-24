Hamas terrorists confess to raping, murdering women on Oct. 7



Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper released footage on Thursday of two captured Hamas terrorists telling Israeli interrogators that they raped and murdered women and girls on Oct. 7, 2023.

Jamal Hussein Ahmad Radi, 47, and his son Abdallah, 18, were arrested by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip earlier this year, the report said, adding that the elder terrorist was a member of Hamas’s “Security Service.”

In the video clip, father-of-seven Jamal describes to an Arabic-speaking Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) officer how he, his son and other terrorists broke into Kibbutz Nir Oz on the morning of Oct. 7.

“In each house where we found someone, we either killed them or kidnapped them,” the Hamas terrorist says in a matter-of-fact voice. “In the first house, I found a woman and her husband, and we hit them with live fire and killed them. … they were in their late 40s.”

Nir Oz, a small desert kibbutz within sight of the Gaza border once home to some 400 people, was among the hardest hit during the Oct. 7 assault. One in every four residents was either killed or kidnapped.

Jamal then confesses to rape, saying: “She was screaming, she was crying, I did what I did, I raped her. I threatened her with my gun to take her clothes off, I remember she was wearing jean shorts, that’s about it.

“I don’t know what happened to her [after that], I was there for 15 minutes and then I left,” Jamal claimed.

However, according to his son Abdallah, both he and his father violated the woman, who was murdered following the assault.

“My father raped her, then I did, and then my cousin did, and then we left, but my father killed the woman after we finished raping her,” he told an interrogator.

“Before this woman, we had raped another girl as well; I killed two people, I raped two people, and I broke into five houses,” Abdallah admitted.

Israel is investigating many accounts of rapes that occurred during the Oct. 7 invasion of the northwestern Negev, when around 3,000 Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad gunmen stormed the border, killed some 1,200 people, wounded thousands more and took 252 hostages.

The full scope of the terrorists’ sex crimes will never be known because many of the victims and witnesses were murdered on Oct. 7.