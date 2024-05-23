Father of Oct. 7 Victim: Govt. Needs Minister of Love and Minister of Vengeance

Eliyahu Liebman, the father of Eliyakim, murdered while serving as a security guard at the Nova festival near Re’im on October 7, was recently interviewed on Channel 14 and expressed some strong advice for the Israeli government.

“We learned in the Six-Day War the verse, ‘If someone is coming to kill you, hurry to kill him (Talmud Sanhedrin 72a),” Liebman said. “We were correct, we won, and we created a deterrence. We did something that gave us national pride and did not demean us.”

“I believe that even in this time, after seven months of war, we can do the same. But to do so, the Israeli government needs to appoint two ministers immediately. The Minister of Revenge to bring victory and deterrence and the Minister of Love to unify the nation.”

Eliyahu Liebman following the horrific news that his son, Elyakim HY”D, was killed:

“The Israeli government needs to appoint two ministers immediately. The Minister of Revenge to bring victory and deterrence and the Minister of Love to unify the nation.”

pic.twitter.com/LpJ0zyybND — Ari Waxman (@ariwaxman) May 19, 2024

“Every Jew anywhere in the world who is attacked, we will have a fund used to avenge that attack, This will give us security for the future.”

But we also need a minister who will work at increasing the love between Jews and unity. People must understand that this is not the time to block the roads with protests. Because together, we can emerge victorious. Our enemies don’t differentiate between Jews. If our enemies see us as one, we should do even more. With unity and love, we can conquer any enemy.”

More heartbreaking updates: Today, Eliakim Libman's family received the devastating news that he was murdered in the October 7th massacres.



Initially thought to be held hostage in Gaza, Eliakim Libman's status remained uncertain until recent discoveries led Israeli authorities… pic.twitter.com/jPrdIpLSsk — Adam Albilya – אדם אלביליה (@AdamAlbilya) May 3, 2024

Liebman has been an outspoken critic of the government. In November, when Liebman still believed that his son was a hostage and not a casualty, he slammed the deal that saw the release of terrorists from Israeli jails in exchange for hostages.

“Those terrorists who will be released in such a horrible and dubious deal is more blood on the hands of this government and the security forces,” he said to the media.