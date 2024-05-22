Peace at any cost for Israel… that’s a no

“What peace with Hamas will look like”

“But now thus said Hashem – who created you, O Yaakov (Jacob),

Who formed you, O Yisrael: fear not, for I will redeem

You; I have singled you out by name, you are Mine. When you

Pass through the waters, I will be with you; they will not overwhelm you.”

(Isaiah 43:1-2) The Israel Bible

Past Wars of Israel

Since Israel declared her statehood in 1948, she has fought several wars with her neighbors. The war of 1948 ended with a negotiated peace establishing a Green Line that marked Israel’s borders with her neighbors. It was called a “Green Line” because a map was marked with a green marker showing Israel’s borders. At that time, the area called “West Bank” (Judia/Samaria) along with East Jerusalem, was placed under the administration of Jordan. The Gaza strip was placed under the administrative control of Egypt.

The next war between Israel and her Arab neighbors was the 1967 war when Israel was attacked by Egypt, Syria, and Jordan. It was a costly Six-Day War. It is estimated that 2,000 civilians died and 10,000 Arabs were killed in this war. There were no warnings of where Israel would attack like what is being done today in Gaza to protect civilians. It was assumed Israel had a right to protect herself. At the end of this war, another negotiated peace changed the borders of Israel so that the West Bank (Judea/Samaria) territories along with East Jerusalem came back to Israel which included the Temple Mount. This is the price of war. Land is often lost when nations are defeated.

In 1973, on the high holy day of Yom Kippur (October 6), Israel was again attacked by Egypt and Syria. The attack was launched on Israeli forces in the Sinai and in the Golan Heights. This war lasted for 18 days. The United States and the Soviet Union (Russia) called for an end to the fighting and a return to the 1967 ceasefire lines. At the end of the war, the Security Council adopted resolution 340, which called for a ceasefire with all forces returning to their October 22 positions and with UN observers, and peacekeepers, to monitor the ceasefire. Israel accepted the resolution. These agreements meant that Israel retained the West Bank territories (Judea/Samaria), East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip.

Past Peace Agreements

Past peace agreements to end wars have always addressed Israel’s need to protect its borders and the security of its people. Lands conquered during war remained in her possession for these reasons. These peace agreements were between nations and Israel. They were not made with terrorist organizations like what is now being proposed.

The current efforts for a negotiated peace to the war in Gaza are different than Israel’s past wars in that, this is a war against terrorist organizations, not with nations.

A Two-State Solution agreement with terrorists that puts terrorists in charge of Gaza, or a Palestinian State, is not a Peace Agreement. Hamas and the Palestinian Authority (Fatah) have a charter that agrees with the Muslim Brotherhood, of which they are members, which calls for the complete destruction of the Jewish state. This is the reason these terrorist organizations refuse to recognize the Jewish state.

It has been suggested that a revitalized Palestinian Authority organization could administer Gaza and a Palestinian state. This is a non-starter.

The Palestinian Authority is still committed to the destruction of the Jewish state as members of the Muslim Brotherhood. They have also stated that Hamas would always be a part of their government. When they declare “From the river to the sea,” they are not advocating for a Two-State solution. They are advocating for the removal of the Jewish state so that from “the river Jordan to the Mediterranean Sea” there will only be an Arab state without Israel. This is a slogan calling for the genocide of the Jewish people.

Peace at any price!

There cannot be peace at any cost in the Israel war with Hamas. The cost would be the eventual removal of the Jewish state. It would be rewarding the terrorists for their attack on October 7, 2023, on the Jewish state. It would also be empowering evil.

A parable for today.

A parable was once told about a deadly scorpion and a peace-loving frog. In the story, the scorpion asks the peace-loving frog to carry the scorpion across the pond. The frog responds, “I know what you are like! If I will carry you on my back to help you across the pond, I know that you will sting and kill me with your poisonous tail.” The scorpion pleaded and promised he would not harm the peaceful frog and that all he wanted was peace. The peace-loving frog agreed for the sake of peace to take the deadly scorpion on its back and headed out across the pond. A bystander could be heard saying, “Now maybe we will finally have peace with our enemy at our pond!” Halfway across the pond, the deadly scorpion suddenly, without warning, lifted its long tail with the deadly stinger and struck the frog on its back injecting poison. The frog shuddered realizing it was dying and exclaimed, “You broke your promise. Now, we are both going to die!” As the two were sinking into the pond, the deadly scorpion cried out, “I could not help it! It is my nature to strike.”

This parable illustrates the nature of the deadly Hamas terrorist group and other terrorist groups. It is their nature to keep striking Israel because it is a part of their belief system that they must destroy the Jewish state. Repeatedly, in the past Hamas has attacked Israel when Israel responds with force. Each time, they have cried out, “Peace! Peace! We want peace” to avoid loss only to, at a later date, attack again. It is their nature to strike.

True peace must be made with peace partners who want peace. As Golda Meir once said, “You cannot make peace with someone who is trying to kill you.” A true peace partner cannot be a part of a terrorist organization that is dedicated to the destruction of Israel. For a lasting peace to prevail, terrorist organizations need to be dismantled and removed from all parts of Israel. Neighboring Arab states are reluctant to receive these terrorists. The last time Palestinian terrorists were sent to Jordan they tried to assassinate the king of Jordan and overthrow the government, so they were exiled to Lebanon. Hamas’ Sister organization, the Muslim Brotherhood, tried to overthrow the government of Egypt. History confirms that terrorists cannot be tolerated or placated. It is their nature to strike Israel. They are not good peace partners. As the parable warns, do not try to carry terrorists on your back to make peace!

The True Reality of the Gaza War

Israel needs to finish what it started to remove Hamas and the terrorist groups from Gaza and the West Bank (Judea/Samaria). This removal of terrorists will make way for true peace once security has been established, and with a new administration with Israel maintaining the security.

Peace at any cost? One thousand times “No!” The peace Israel is seeking has been paid for with the precious blood of the Jews and the IDF. It must be a true peace that guarantees the safety of the Jewish people. This need for security should take priority over the agendas of outside forces that are lobbying for what is best for the terrorists and their supporters. These forces are trying to impose their ideas for a Two-State Solution for a terrorist state that will not bring peace. Peace for the Gaza war cannot be peace at any price! Ultimately, the prophet Isaiah assures us that peace will come with Hashem’s intervention:

“But now, thus says the Lord, who created you, O Jacob, And He who formed you, O Israel: “Fear not, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by your name; You are Mine. When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; And through the rivers, they shall not overflow you. When you walk through the fire, you shall not be burned, Nor shall the flame scorch you.” (Isaiah 43:1-3) NKJV.

Peace at any price? A thousand times “No!”