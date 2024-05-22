Biden’s repeating the sin of King Saul… and it’s hinted at in Purim

The US State Department sent condolences to the government of Iran on Monday, expressing grief over the deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who was dubbed ‘the butcher of Iran’ for murdering thousands of Iranian dissidents.

One function of a king of Israel is to lead the war against Amalek, Israel’s eternal enemy. The imperative is written several times in the Torah as a commandment. When God commanded King Saul to perform this duty, he did so but with one notable exception: he spared Agag, the king of the Amalekites. This was no act of mercy. Saul had just unflinchingly led the Israelites in killing the entire Amalekite. The death of one more Amalekite should not have bothered him. But, as a king, Saul believed that royalty was above mankind. As such, the king was above the law, above the Torah, and even above God. While Saul accepted the mandate to wipe out the people of Amalek, executing the king would have been an affront to kings all over the world, making them accountable to God. This was unacceptable to Saul.

The Biden administration sees itself as above the law. All of the tools of the legal system, the DOJ, FBI, and even the IRS, are just servants of the administration. A president cannot be prosecuted, and the legal system is rightfully used against the president’s opponents. When Raisi murdered thousands, he did so as the “legal” arm of the regime, which was their right and his duty. The Biden administration mourned what they saw as the tragic death of a faithful servant of the highest law in the land.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (right) greets Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran

The Biden administration does not acknowledge the authority of the Bible. They advocated for abortion as a “right.” The Biden administration does not acknowledge the covenant in which God gave the land of Israel to the descendants of Jacob. The “two-state solution” being pushed by the Biden administration is an open declaration that the explicit dictates of the Bible do not have precedence over the will of the president.

In its condolences for the death of Raisi, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said, “As Iran selects a new president, we reaffirm our support for the Iranian people and their struggle for human rights and fundamental freedoms.”

This statement was surely intensely insulting to the Iranian people who suffered under Raisi, and the majority of whom are yearning for the regime to fall. Indeed, the will of the people, even their actual lives, is irrelevant in a world in which the king has replaced God.

The United Nations also mourned Raisi’s death. The Security Council observed a moment of silence in his memory, and the flags were flown at half-mast.

The United Nations flag is lowered to half-mast at UN Headquarters to honor Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, the Iranian president, who died in a helicopter crash on May 19, 2024. At right is Amir Saeid Iravani, Iranian ambassador to the United Nations, on May 21, 2024. Credit: Mark Garten/U.N. Photo. (source: JNS)

This is also the rationale of the World Economic Forum and its “Build Back Better” agenda, the motto invented by WEF founder Klaus Schwab that was adopted by Joe Biden. The WEF has explicitly stated its intention to recreate the world in its image.

But for people who acknowledge the eternal relevance of the Bible, Raisi’s death was a clear message. In the Book of Esther, the Jews were given free rein to attack their enemies. It is important to note that the antagonist was Haman, the descendant of King Agag, conceived on the one-night reprieve King Saul gave the king of the Amalekites. The ninth chapter of the Book of Esther describes the hanging of the ten sons of Haman. The seventh son of Haman was Arisai. When the letters are rearranged, his name spells Raisi, the former president of Persia.