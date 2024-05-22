Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Hamas welcomes Palestinian statehood recognition

They have no wit or judgment: Their eyes are besmeared, and they see not; Their minds, and they cannot think.

Isaiah

44:

18

(the israel bible)

Picture of JNS

JNS

May 22, 2024

< 1 minute

“We consider this an important step towards affirming our right to our land,” the terrorist group said.

The Hamas terrorist organization welcomed Wednesday’s decision by Ireland, Norway and Spain to recognize a Palestinian state.

“We consider this an important step towards affirming our right to our land,” the group said in a statement, calling “on countries around the world to recognize our legitimate national rights.”

The Palestinian Authority also expressed support for the decisions, which will be implemented on May 28.

Hamas gunmen, members of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, in Rafah, the southern Gaza Strip, Oct. 17, 2019. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90. (source: JNS)

Israel blasted the move, calling it a reward for terrorism and the atrocities Hamas committed on Oct. 7.

“Today’s decision sends a message to the Palestinians and the world: Terrorism pays. After the Hamas terror organization carried out the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, after committing heinous sexual crimes witnessed by the world, these countries chose to reward Hamas and Iran by recognizing a Palestinian state,” Foreign Minister Israel Katz tweeted.

“This distorted step by these countries is an injustice to the memory of the victims of 7/10, a blow to efforts to return the 128 hostages, and a boost to Hamas and Iran’s jihadists, which undermines the chance for peace and questions Israel’s right to self-defense.”

