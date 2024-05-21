Michele Bachmann calls on Christians and Jews to Pray Together for Israel 

On Sunday, leading Christian activists, including Dr. Michele Bachmann, Reverend Peter Fast, Reverend Rosemary Schindler Garlow and Dr. Jim Garlow, joined Rabbi Rami Goldberg of Israel365 for a Keep God’s Land online prayer call that drew close to a thousand participants from around the world. Click HERE to watch the recording.

Rev. Rosemary Schindler Garlow and Dr. Jim Garlow are the founders of Well Versed, a ministry that helps government leaders in Washington, DC and at the United Nations in New York City understand the biblical principles of governance. They are currently in Israel, leading a mission to give strength to the Israeli people during this difficult time.

But though they are in Israel to give strength, Reverend Rosemary Garlow explained that she herself was deeply inspired by the people she met. “Everywhere we go we see the fortitude, the bravery, of the Jewish people, and even, somehow, their joy in the midst of such a tragedy. {We see] how the family units just cling together. They are a fantastic example of everything good in the world and all that the Bible teaches.”

Dr. Jim Garlow said, “We want to encourage you to come. Israel is safe… When we came through passport control [at Ben Gurion Airport], we were the only ones there. We couldn’t believe it… We urge you to continue encouraging and supporting Israel and the Jewish people during this very difficult time.”

Israel365 Keep God’s Land March 2024 Israel trip

Reverend Peter Fast, the International C.E.O of Bridges for Peace, a Christian organization supporting Israel and building relationships between Christians and Jews, lives in Israel with his wife and children. He explained that Bridges for Peace has long standing relationships with many of the southern communities that were devastated by the Hamas attack on October 7. Some of the people murdered and taken hostage on that day were his friends.

In his prayer, Reverend Fast focused on the unique bond between Jews and Christians. “Despite our differences, we share [the most important things] in common – our shared values and the worship of God, the God of Israel, the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. We share the core of our faith.”

A former congresswoman from Minnesota and the Dean of the Robertson School of Government at Regent University, Michele Bachmann is one of America’s most well-known Christian Zionists. Over the past year, she has also played a leading role in the Keep God’s Land movement, a joint movement of Christians and Jews dedicated to strengthening and defending Israel’s right to its biblical heartland, with the ultimate goal of Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

Bachmann spoke of the millions of Christians across America who are praying for Israel. She said, “It is thrilling to see what God is doing… People are responding from the deepest recesses of their hearts because they understand the moment that we’re in, that this is an existential threat to Israel.”

Bachmann also expressed her frustration with the Biden Administration’s failure to stand with Israel. “We are living in the most absurd time in our life when the decisions that are being made from the United States, from the highest offices of leadership, bear no relation to reality or what would be good for Israel or the United States of America… Yet while we feel like despairing, there is no need to despair, because God is leading and guiding and directing His people, his chosen people, the Jewish people, the descendants of Abraham Isaac and Jacob, to collectively cry out to him. But God is also calling out to those of us who are grafted into Israel like a wild Olive Branch… to cry out to him on behalf of Israel.”

A recording of the prayer call is available at www.keepgodsland.com.