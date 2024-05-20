Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

WATCH: IDF finds video of 8-year-old Hamas captive later freed

Picture of JNS

JNS

May 20, 2024

< 1 minute

“I am Ella Elyakim, I am Noam’s daughter, I am 8 years old and am a hostage of Hamas.”

The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday released a video found by troops in Gaza of 8-year-old Ella Elyakim, whom Hamas terrorists kidnapped from her home in Kibbutz Nahal Oz on Oct. 7.

Additionally, the IDF published a picture of Ella’s 15-year-old sister Dafna with Ella. The siblings were taken from the home of their father, Noam. The terrorists murdered him during the hours-long onslaught along with his partner, Dikla, and her son Tomer.

They recorded the family members sitting frightened in a corner, with Noam bleeding, and uploaded the videos to social media.

The two girls were held captive in Gaza before being released in the hostage deal in late November and reunited with their mother, Maayan Zin.

“For 51 days, they were held hostage, terrorized and exploited by Hamas terrorists. In this video, Ella speaks while looking into the eyes of a terrorist standing behind the camera, being forced to refilm this several times,” the IDF said.

In the video, Ella can be heard saying, “I am Ella Elyakim, I am Noam’s daughter, I am 8 years old and am a hostage of Hamas.”

Ella said that she was forced to wear different clothes for the multiple takes and that the clothes were not hers. She is filmed standing in front of a Hamas flag. Both girls said that they were held under harsh conditions and moved between homes while in captivity.

The IDF added that “128 hostages are still in Gaza. We will not stop operating against Hamas in Gaza until they’re all home.”

Share this article

Related articles

UNRWA’s violent summer camps

Picture of DAVID BEDEIN

DAVID BEDEIN

Hamas reaped hundreds of millions off Gaza aid since Oct. 7

Picture of JNS

JNS

WHO Just Declared 10,000 “Unidentified” Casualties They Haven’t Yet Found

Picture of JNS

JNS

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2024 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .