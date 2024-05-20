WATCH: IDF finds video of 8-year-old Hamas captive later freed

“I am Ella Elyakim, I am Noam’s daughter, I am 8 years old and am a hostage of Hamas.”

The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday released a video found by troops in Gaza of 8-year-old Ella Elyakim, whom Hamas terrorists kidnapped from her home in Kibbutz Nahal Oz on Oct. 7.

Additionally, the IDF published a picture of Ella’s 15-year-old sister Dafna with Ella. The siblings were taken from the home of their father, Noam. The terrorists murdered him during the hours-long onslaught along with his partner, Dikla, and her son Tomer.

They recorded the family members sitting frightened in a corner, with Noam bleeding, and uploaded the videos to social media.

8-year-old Ella Elyakim, and her 15-year-old sister Dafna, were kidnapped from their home in Nahal Oz on October 7 by Hamas terrorists.



For 51 days, they were held hostage, terrorized and exploited by Hamas terrorists. In this video, Ella speaks while looking into the eyes of a… pic.twitter.com/N6plWchJ8h — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 19, 2024

The two girls were held captive in Gaza before being released in the hostage deal in late November and reunited with their mother, Maayan Zin.

“For 51 days, they were held hostage, terrorized and exploited by Hamas terrorists. In this video, Ella speaks while looking into the eyes of a terrorist standing behind the camera, being forced to refilm this several times,” the IDF said.

In the video, Ella can be heard saying, “I am Ella Elyakim, I am Noam’s daughter, I am 8 years old and am a hostage of Hamas.”

Ella said that she was forced to wear different clothes for the multiple takes and that the clothes were not hers. She is filmed standing in front of a Hamas flag. Both girls said that they were held under harsh conditions and moved between homes while in captivity.

The IDF added that “128 hostages are still in Gaza. We will not stop operating against Hamas in Gaza until they’re all home.”