Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Top Republican rebukes Biden during address to Knesset committee

Picture of JNS

JNS

May 20, 2024

2 min read

Israel must be supplied “with what it needs, when it needs it, without conditions, to achieve total victory in the face of evil,” says Rep. Elise Stefanik.

Addressing a Knesset committee on Sunday, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) pledged her support for Israel and the fight against antisemitism amid President Joe Biden’s threats to halt weapons shipments to the Jewish state.

“I will defend George Washington’s vision of religious pluralism and freedom,” she told the Knesset Caucus for Jewish and Pro-Israel Students on Campuses Around the World. “Today, this means crushing antisemitism and home and supplying the State of Israel with what it needs, when it needs it, without conditions, to achieve total victory in the face of evil.”

Total victory, she said, “only starts with wiping those responsible for Oct. 7 off the face of the earth.”

Addressing Biden’s threat to withhold a shipment of offensive weapons to Israel in connection with Jerusalem’s military operation in Rafah, Stefanik said, “I have been clear at home and I will be clear here: There is no excuse for an American president to block aid to Israel, aid that was duly passed by the Congress.”

Stefanik, a Republican and the highest-ranking member of the House of Representatives to visit Israel since Oct. 7, played a prominent role in December’s congressional hearings on antisemitism on U.S. campuses. She asked the presidents of Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania and MIT if “calling for the genocide of Jews” violated the universities’ code of conduct, amid mass protests that began at the onset of the war.

Each of the presidents refused to directly answer the question, leading to the ouster of the presidents of Penn and Harvard.

During her trip to Israel, the congresswoman is scheduled to meet with Israeli officials and visit some of the towns hardest-hit by Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre. 

Share this article

Related articles

Gov. DeSantis: “There never was a Palestine”

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Report: US withholding ‘sensitive intelligence’ on Hamas from Israel

Picture of JNS

JNS

Decision to withhold bombs from Israel ‘damages entire US-led bloc’

Picture of JNS

JNS

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2024 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .