Amid Tsunami of Jew-hatred, State Dept Warns About Anti-LGBT+ Terrorism

According to the State Department, FBI, and DHS, the most at-risk group in danger of being targeted is LGBT+. But while citing past incidents of anti-LGBT activity, the US government failed to mention the common denominator that characterized all of these incidents: Islam. The warning also failed to mention that since Oct. 7, the number one victims of terrorist attacks since 9/11 are Israelis.

The State Department issued a warning on Saturday focusing on potential threats:

“Due to the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations, or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution. The Department of State is aware of the increased potential for foreign terrorist organization-inspired violence against LGBTQI+ persons and events…”

The State Department warning came one week after the FBI and Department of Homeland Security issued a similar joint public service announcement warning of potential foreign terrorist violence against LGBTQ+ events and venues.

While none of the warnings mentioned specific threats, the FBI warning cited a February 2023, English language ISIS article decrying the growth of the LGBT communities. It also noted that 12 June will mark the eighth anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub Orlando shooting, in which the attacker killed 49 and wounded 53 people at the gay nightclub. The warning also noted that in June 2023, three alleged ISIS sympathizers were arrested for attempting to attack a Pride parade in Vienna, Austria.

The warnings did not note that all of these threats and attacks were by Islamists.

The warning comes in advance of “Pride Month,” observed in June, which is dedicated to “celebrating and commemoration of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) pride.” After taking office in 2021, Joe Biden recognized Pride Month and vowed to push for LGBT rights in the United States, despite previously voting against same-sex marriage and school education on LGBT topics in the Senate.

The State Department warning coincided with Secretary of State Antony Blinken issuing a statement on International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia (IDAHOTB) which was established on May 17, 2004.

It should be noted that 66 Muslim-majority countries have criminalized homosexuality in any form.

The travel warning comes after the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) recorded 7,523 antisemitic incidents in the U.S. in 2023 compared to 3,697 in 2022. The report also cited a marked increase of “dozens of percentage points in the number of antisemitic incidents in Western countries in comparison to 2022.”

Last month, President Biden conflated the Holocaust with LGBT persecution, claiming that the Nazis targeted homosexuals and transgenders on the same level as Jews.