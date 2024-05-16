University of Hamas: The Islamification of US Universities…and Jewish Students

Some Islamists predict a disturbing side effect of the pro-Palestinian campus protests. The protestors, many of whom are Jewish, will come closer to Islam and convert as a result of their political activism.

Similarly, the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) reported that Dawud Walid, the Executive Director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) Michigan chapter, said in a Friday sermon at the Medina Activity Center, MCWS (Muslim Community of the Western Detroit Suburbs), on April 26, 2024, that he had joined protestors at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

Perhaps the most disturbing aspect of his speech was his observation that about half of the people protesting were Jewish supporters of Muslims against the occupation of Palestine. He predicted that they would join Muslims to pray in mosques one day.

“When the Muslims prayed the evening prayer, and we started giving the reminders, a group came and started looking. ‘[This is] strange, something we’ve never seen before,’” Walid said. “We put our hands up and started praying and making supplications. I looked to the left, I saw nothing but a bunch of Jewish people – women who we wouldn’t even think were dressed appropriately – were putting up their hands, and the Muslims said ‘amen,’ and these Jewish people said ‘amen.’ They need to be invited to Islam.”

Protesters with Palestinian flags on the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor on Oct. 15, 2023. Credit: Catherine D. Miller/Shutterstock. (source: JNS)

“If we invite these people to Islam, this may be a big conquest for Islam in America, and a bigger benefit, not only for us, but for the people of Palestine in the long run. [The Qurans says;] ‘When the victory of Allah has come and the conquest, you see the people entering into the religion of Allah in multitudes,” he added.

“This is our mission, brothers. This is our mission, sisters. Unapologetically, not watering down Islam, give them the real Islam.”

“Perhaps some of these liberal Jewish people, and even some of them who are Zionists, may be in here, one day, praying with you. Maybe one of these people will go and study and become a scholar, and be our leader one day. Only Allah knows. So we have to put things into context. Islam is a love movement. We love what is pleasurable to the Messenger of Allah and his methodology, not neo-Marxism, not acting out of anger or rage. None of that,” Walid concluded.