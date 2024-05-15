Supporting Israel from Afar: 

How One American’s IDF Print Fuels Daily Prayers for Israel

I recently had the opportunity to chat with Steve Johnson, a dedicated supporter of Israel and proud owner of Israel365’s new IDF print, Stand with Israel Aluminum Art. Steve, a self-described “Israel lover” from Houston, shared with me how this beautiful artwork, featuring the Prayer for the Israeli Defense Forces alongside a heroic IDF soldier, has deeply impacted him spiritually and reinforced his commitment to standing with Israel, even from afar.

Sara: Hi Steve, thank you for joining us today. Can you tell us a bit about yourself and your connection to Israel?

Steve: Sure, Sara. I’m in my late 50s, living in Houston with my wife; we have two grown children. I’ve always had a deep love for Israel. My faith as a Christian and my belief in the Bible’s promises regarding Israel have inspired me to pray regularly for the peace and protection of the Holy Land.

Sara: That’s wonderful, Steve. How did receiving this IDF print impact you spiritually?

Having this print in my home has been incredibly uplifting. Not only is the artwork stunning, but the inclusion of the Prayer for the Israeli Defense Forces right on the print has made a profound impact on me. It’s a daily reminder to pray for the brave soldiers who are defending Israel.

Israel365’s new IDF print, Stand with Israel Aluminum Art.

Sara: That’s wonderful to hear. How does seeing the soldier’s face and the prayer every day affect your prayers for Israel?

Steve: It’s made my prayers more focused and heartfelt. Every time I pass by the print, I’m reminded to lift up the IDF in prayer, asking for their protection and strength. It’s a tangible way to show my support and solidarity.

Sara: What do you think makes this print unique and important for supporters of Israel?

Steve: Well, first off, the artwork is truly captivating. The blend of pride, strength, and faith depicted in the soldier and the Israeli flag against the backdrop of Jerusalem—it’s powerful. But beyond that, having the Prayer for the IDF right there on the print adds another layer of significance. It’s a visual reminder of our duty to support and pray for Israel’s defenders.

Sara: Is there a particular Bible verse that resonates with you when you think about Israel and your support for the IDF?

Steve: Absolutely. I often think of Psalm 122:6: “Pray for the peace of Jerusalem: ‘May those who love you be secure.'” It’s a verse that reflects my prayers for Israel’s safety and prosperity. Also, Isaiah 62:1 is very meaningful: “For Zion’s sake I will not keep silent, for Jerusalem’s sake I will not remain quiet.”

Jewish soldier prays at the Western Wall in Jerusalem. Photo by Oren Ben Hakoon.



Sara: Finally, Steve, what message would you share with others considering purchasing this print?

Steve: I would say don’t hesitate. This print is not just a beautiful piece of art; it’s a way to actively support Israel and the IDF through prayer. If you’re passionate about standing with Israel, having this print in your home is a meaningful way to show that support every day.

Sara: Thank you, Steve, for your review, and your heartfelt prayers. It means so much to us here in Israel

