Calling Jews and Christian to join in major prayer event for Israel

As Israel fights a multi-front war for its existence, a prayer event will bring together Christians and Jews to pray for God (and the IDF) to protect the Jews.
The prayer event will be held on Sunday, May 19th, at 9:00 PM Israel Daylight Time. People who wish to participate can sign up online. The event is being organized by the Keep God’s Land initiative, a joint movement of Jews and Christians passionately devoted to upholding Israel’s sovereignty over its ancestral heartland, Judea and Samaria.
Speakers will include prominent faith leaders such as the Dean of the Robertson School of Government at Regent University Michele Bachmann, the Co-Founder and CEO of Well Versed Dr. Jim Garlow, the Co-Founder of Well Versed Rev. Rosemary Schindler Garlow, and the Director of Strategic Relations at Israel365, Rabbi Rami Goldberg.
Planned to come just a few days after Israel celebrated its 76th Independence Day, the event has already garnered a record response from the Israel365 community.