Calling Jews and Christian to join in major prayer event for Israel

As Israel fights a multi-front war for its existence, a prayer event will bring together Christians and Jews to pray for God (and the IDF) to protect the Jews.

The prayer event will be held on Sunday, May 19th, at 9:00 PM Israel Daylight Time. People who wish to participate can sign up online. The event is being organized by the Keep God’s Land initiative, a joint movement of Jews and Christians passionately devoted to upholding Israel’s sovereignty over its ancestral heartland, Judea and Samaria.

Israeli soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip, April 6, 2024. Credit: IDF.

Speakers will include prominent faith leaders such as the Dean of the Robertson School of Government at Regent University Michele Bachmann, the Co-Founder and CEO of Well Versed Dr. Jim Garlow, the Co-Founder of Well Versed Rev. Rosemary Schindler Garlow, and the Director of Strategic Relations at Israel365, Rabbi Rami Goldberg.

Planned to come just a few days after Israel celebrated its 76th Independence Day, the event has already garnered a record response from the Israel365 community.

VIDEO