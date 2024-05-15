The supporters of Hamas chant, “ From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free.” The Jewish response is, “From the Sea to the Galilee, Israel is already Free! “

What does it mean for a nation to be “free?”

As a Nazi guard was forcing a Jew toward the crematoria in Birkenau, he sneered: “So where is your God now? The Jew answered: “You have imprisoned my body, but my soul is free. If I would have to do this again, I would choose to be me, and not you.”

Freedom means the absolute free will to choose to do good and not evil. It is the courage to choose to act with moral values in the face of evil, and to bring good into the world.

Instead of blindly protesting against so-called apartheid, I challenge the world’s governments and labor unions to send delegations to Israel to witness first hand the freedom choices of the Israeli government and society. You will find:

Democracy: Every Israeli citizen over the age of 18, regardless of race, religion, or ethnicity, has the right to vote in national and municipal elections. Arab-Israelis, comprising 20% of the population, serve in the Knesset and as judges..Arab-Israeli political parties, actively participate in Israeli politics and advocate for the rights of their constituents. Israel has invested funds for Arab-majority municipalities to address infrastructure and development needs, promoting inclusivity and equal opportunities.

Israeli Arabs, Druze, Bedouins, Christians, and other minority groups enjoy equal rights

under the law. Arab citizens of Israel have access to the same public services,

education, and healthcare as their Jewish counterparts.

The Basic Laws of Israel safeguard individual rights, such as freedom of speech,

assembly, and privacy. Israeli courts have a track record of holding government agencies

accountable for human rights violations and ensuring due process for all individuals,

regardless of their ethnicity.

2. Arab-Israeli Integration: Despite challenges, Israel has made significant efforts to integrate its Arab minority into various aspects of society. Arab-Israelis serve in the military, work in government institutions, and contribute to the economy. While disparities exist and improvements are needed, initiatives are in place to address issues such as socioeconomic inequality and access to resources. I have personally seen Arab and Jewish doctors, nurses and hospital staff working side-by-side to treat Arab and Jewish patients who are offered equal treatment and care in all hospitals and healthcare institutions.

3. Joint Commerce: In cities like Haifa and Jaffa, Jewish and Arab entrepreneurs often collaborate in business ventures in industries such as technology, tourism, and agriculture.

4. Freedom of Religion: Israel guarantees freedom of religion to all its citizens, allowing individuals to practice their faith freely without discrimination. Religious minorities, including Muslims, Christians, Druze, and others, have the right to worship, establish religious institutions, and observe their traditions without interference from the state. Jerusalem, as a holy city for multiple religions, is administered with respect for the religious rights of all its inhabitants.

5. Culture: Throughout Israel, Arabs and Jews attend joint cultural events, like the Haifa International Film Festival, which promotes Arab and Jewish filmmakers alike.

Many cities and neighborhoods in Israel are ethnically diverse, with Jewish and Arab residents living side by side. Despite some tensions, these communities often coexist harmoniously, sharing public spaces,and recreational facilities. Instances of mutual assistance during the Gaza War demonstrate solidarity and cooperation between neighbors. Initiatives like coexistence workshops, joint sports teams, and bilingual education programs break down barriers. Universities encourage collaboration between Jewish and Arab academics on joint research projects and academic exchanges.

Israel does not have to be “liberated.” Israel is already free–for the Sea to the Galilee. All citizens have freedoms of a free and democratic society. Let us start a worldwide campaign: From the Sea to the Galilee, Israel is ALREADY FREE!

Part of freedom is to improve the freedom of all peoples., I call upon President Herzog and the Knesset to initiate a Unity Commission to hold town-hall meetings across the country to elicit a grassroots movement of even greater cooperation and mutual respect between the Arab and Jewish sectors.

Rabbi Yisroel Roll, is a psychotherapist, an Israeli citizen, and founder of JED Talks–the Jewish Identity Platform response to October 7. He can be reached at yisroelroll@gmail.com