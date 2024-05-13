“The Way Forward After The War”

“Trust in Hashem with all your heart, and do not rely on your own understanding. In all your ways

acknowledge Him, and He will make your paths smooth.

Prov. 3:5-6. (The Israel Bible)

America, along with Israel, has discovered that the policy of appeasement with our enemies, to try to find peace with terrorists, leads to more aggression. The ultimate example of this occurred on October 7th with the horrific attack on Israel’s border with Gaza. All of the negotiations, and offers of a “The Two-State solution,” for a Palestinian State existing side by side with a Jewish state seem to no longer be a realistic option. The famous Jewish leader, Golda Meir, once said, “You cannot make peace with someone who is trying to kill you.”

The truth is that, if you are strong enough, you can get your enemies to recognize your right to exist. David Ben Gurion once said, “The fate of Israel depends on two things. Its strength and its righteousness.” The Jewish state will always be a Jewish state called forth by God for the Jewish people. In Genesis 15:18, God promised the descendants of Abraham the land of Canaan as their inheritance four thousand years ago. The Bible is specific about this territory. (see Exodus 23:24-33). A strong defense of the Jewish State will always be the best deterrent to war. The United States has long pressured Israel to make compromises with the Palestinian leadership hoping there would be peace only to discover they are never satisfied with what is offered. This is because they really do not want a Jewish state or to recognize a Jewish state. In a recent survey, 76 percent of Palestinians stated they only want a “One State” solution where there are no Jews.

The failed Two-State Solution plan may need to be replaced with a Jewish State plan that brings forth a “New United Israel.” In this United Israel, all terrorist organizations are dismantled and banned. Israel takes sovereignty over all its territories including Gaza, Judea, and Samaria (West Bank). Cities that are primarily Palestinian might have their own leadership as long as they respect Jewish sovereignty and stop supporting terrorism. The past dividing up of the Jewish state dictated by various accords are nullified in this new United Israel. Israel then annexes all the territories in its borders. David Ben Gurion once said, “Our future does not depend on what the Gentiles will say, but on what the Jews will do.” In other words, the leaders of Israel may need to decide for their own future based on God’s promises instead of on outside forces pushing their agendas. Scripture is clear who we are to trust for the future, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.” (Proverbs 3:5-6).

Binyamin Achimeir, 14, was murdered in a Palestinian terror attack, April 12, 2024. Credit: Israel Police.

Recognizing the realities ahead.

It seems clear that the Jewish state cannot survive while tolerating terrorism within its borders. Terrorist organizations that use “Pay to Slay” to encourage the killing of the Jewish people are not legitimate forms of government. They are in fact terrorist organizations. These types of organizations cannot be supported or be allowed to exist. Political correctness that pleases the international community is not what today’s Israel needs to move forward. Israel needs leadership that puts Israel first for the sake of the next generation and that can make hard choices that remove all threats within its borders. Golda Meir once said, “The only way to eliminate war is to love our children more that we hate our enemies.” This impactful statement means that we put our children and their security first to preserve the next generation. America needs to allow Israel to establish what is best for the Jewish people and put political correctness aside. In America, we do not let other nations decide what is best for our people. Christians need to support Israel’s right to express its sovereignty over its own land given to them by Hashem.

I saw in my mind an illustration of Israel represented by a moving train on a train track. Up ahead, the track was missing, and it had been damaged, suggesting that a wreck would soon take place on the current course being followed. Leaders in the engine car were arguing on what course of action to take: slow down, hit the brakes, back up or take a new track? Meanwhile, a derailment drew near. It may be time for Israel to take a new track forward to avoid a derailment and a disaster. David Ben Gurion once said, “One does not write history, but makes it.” It may be time for Israel to make some new history by plotting a bold new course that puts Hashem and the Jewish people first, above outside expectations for peace.

The way forward after the war is for Israel to return to its true biblical purpose as described in scripture to fulfill God’s original vision for it as a nation. Ultimately, she is to be a light on a hill for all the world to know the Lord (Hashem), “It is too small a thing that You should be My Servant to raise up the tribes of Jacob, and to restore the preserved ones of Israel; I will also give You as a light to the Gentiles, that You should be My salvation to the ends of the earth.” (Isaiah 49:6).

Israeli security forces at the scene of a terrorist shooting attack in Jerusalem’s Neve Ya’akov neighborhood, Jan. 27, 2023. Credit: Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90. (source: JNS)

The only thing Israel has to fear for their future, based on its history, is that she forgets the ways that God has led her in the past, “If you fully obey the Lord your God and carefully follow all his commands I give you today, the Lord your God will set you high above all the nations on earth. All these blessings will come on you and accompany you if you obey the Lord your God.” (Deuteronomy 28:1-2). As a Christian, it is my hope and belief that Hashem will preserve the Jewish people and protect their going out and coming in because they are His chosen people. We can express this hope by speaking up for the Jewish people and their right for self-governance along with supporting their need for a strong defense. America has long had a policy of supporting the Jewish state with unconditional support. This policy needs to continue. We know the Lord has told us to “Pray for the peace of Jerusalem.” I recently came to understand this in a real and personal way. My wife and I were in Jerusalem when Iran attacked Israel with over 350 missiles and drone aircraft. We stood on our hotel balcony in Jerusalem praying as we saw these missiles streak across the skies overhead. The next day, we met a well-dressed lady on Ben Yahuda street who stopped us to ask, “Are you hear from America?” We answered, “Yes.” She asked, “Do you know it is war here in Israel?” We again answered, “Yes.” She looked at my wife and said, “You are really here because you love us?” My wife assured her that “Yes, we are here because we love you and the Jewish people.” The lady told us that she is from New York from a family that is seven generations of Jews. She explained how in New York there are many who are condemning the Jews and rioting at the University. She told us that it lifted her heart to know that there are Americans like us who love the Jewish people. This kind of support is priceless and very much needed for a people whose very existence is under threat. We know that we are told, “Those who bless Israel will be blessed.” (Genesis 12:3). One of the ways we can bless them is to show our love to the Jewish people at this time.