[WATCH] EMS Volunteers caught smuggling illegal Arabs into Jerusalem in an ambulance

May 12, 2024

Two EMS volunteers were arrested by Border Police officers at the Ofer checkpoint on Route 443 north of Jerusalem after attempting to smuggle Arab terrorists into Jerusalem.

The driver initially claimed he was Druze and was on his way to a “life-saving” call of a serious car accident. He even attempted to convince the alert soldiers by activating the ambulance’s emergency sirens.

When the soldiers opened the ambulance’s back door, they discovered eight Palestinians without legal permission to enter Israel.

The driver was arrested and removed immediately from all EMS services that he had previously volunteered for. As a result of the incident, the Israeli security apparatus may institute stricter procedures for emergency vehicles at similar checkpoints.

The driver is undergoing investigation by Israeli security forces. The two Arab EMS volunteers were well-known in the Jerusalem area. Israelis who knew and trusted the Druze driver are reeling in shock from the incident.

Minister of Health Uriel Busso, called for all involved to be strictly punished. “I see the incident in which a private ambulance was used to smuggle illegal infiltrators with great severity. A rescue vehicle must be used for one thing – saving lives. Any other use harms public health.

“I demanded that the ambulance license be revoked from the driver and the ambulance company, in addition, I am calling on the enforcement authorities to bring all involved to justice so that similar incidents don’t occur,” Busso added.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir commented: “Our enemy breaks a record low and doesn’t spare any means to infiltrate into Israeli territory. Even using an ambulance. I congratulate the alertness of the forces on the ground and the foiling of the smuggling. Illegal infiltrators are a platform for terror – we will fight using all means to prevent their entry.”

