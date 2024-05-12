New AI guide combats antisemitism in the workplace and on campus

Career Up Now, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering young Jewish professionals, and Aish announced a new partnership to further the spread of a new “Self-Advocacy Guide for Addressing Workplace Antisemitism and Anti-Israel Sentiment.” The guide comes with an innovative AI tool to help combat the rising tide of antisemitism in professional settings.

“Antisemitism has always been present, but the current climate has taken it to disturbing new levels in the workplace,” said Bradley Cook, executive director of Career Up Now and a direct descendant of Rabbi Yosef Caro, who codified the Shulchan Aruch. Cook is also an Alumnus of Aish whose mission is to help people live inspired lives and connect to their roots by spreading Jewish Wisdom to the world. “What used to be insensitive comments have now escalated to outright vitriol and hostility toward Jewish employees and those supportive of Israel,” Cook explained.

In response to this alarming trend, Career Up Now surveyed its 2,500 members, many of whom shared harrowing stories of encountering antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment at their schools or workplaces. The survey revealed a lack of confidence in knowing how to respond effectively without escalating conflicts. Alarmingly, over a third of college students reported hiding their Jewish identity due to these pressures.

The 32-page self-advocacy guide aims to fill this void by providing Jewish professionals with practical strategies for understanding their rights, recognizing when lines are crossed, advocating for themselves, educating others, reporting incidents, and building supportive communities. Each section includes real-world scenarios and suggested scripted responses.

The guide, created by Cook and Career Up Now, will be shared via Aish’s vast social media network over the next few weeks. “This is of particular interest to our audience at this time due to the rising waves of antisemitism spreading across college campuses and Western countries right now,” explained CEO of Aish Rabbi Steven Burg. “This is one of the many steps that we are taking to empower our fellow Jews and combat this dangerous trend that can isolate and cause anguish for so many people. We are proud to be able to partner with Bradley and share his meaningful work, and we hope that it helps many people. Bradley is just one of many Aish Alumni taking responsibility to make the world better and making a large impact around the globe.”

“Our goal is not to escalate conflicts, but to establish necessary boundaries and open lines of communication that foster a safe and respectful learning and work environment,” explained Cook, whose background in special education helped shape the guide’s accessible approach.

Complementing the guide is a cutting-edge AI tool (www.MediateHate.ai) that allows users to input their specific situations and receive tailored responses drawn from the guide’s content and resources from the U.S. Department of Labor and the Anti-Defamation League. This innovative technology ensures that Jewish professionals always have a reliable resource at their fingertips.

“With antisemitism on the rise globally, we recognized the urgent need to equip 100,000 people with these vital tools by the end of the year,” Cook stated. “Just as Rabbi Yosef Caro’s Shulchan Aruch unified the Jewish people centuries ago, we hope this modern-day ‘Shulchan Aruch’ will bring unity by empowering Jews to confront hate with confidence and dignity.”

The self-advocacy guide and AI tool were made possible through generous funding from the Suzanne Dryan Felson’s Fund, Etrog Fund #1, and the Schusterman Family Philanthropies ROI Real-Time Challenge Grant.

Career Up Now, founded in 2016, cultivates personal, professional, and Jewish connections for students and emerging professionals, empowering them to integrate Jewish values into their lives through innovative networking and educational opportunities.

For more information or to access the self-advocacy resources, please visit www.careerupnow.org.