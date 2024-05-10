Israel365 Launches Israel Bible Plus: An Innovative Bible Study Experience

Six years after the release of the groundbreaking Israel Bible, Israel365 is unveiling an innovative approach to studying the Hebrew Bible with the launch of Israel Bible Plus. This exciting new offering will help Bible lovers deepen their biblical knowledge and understanding through a comprehensive monthly subscription service.

Israel Bible Plus provides subscribers with a unique opportunity to engage with the Hebrew Bible like never before. Each month, participants will receive a beautifully crafted, travel-sized paperback volume of the Israel Bible focusing on a specific book of the Bible. Each volume comes in stunning color and includes helpful commentary, maps, and charts. Over the course of 24 months, subscribers will study the entire Hebrew Bible, receiving one book per month.

In addition to the physical Bible, subscribers gain exclusive access to the Israel Bible Academy – an online platform featuring premium video courses taught by top Bible educators. These courses complement the monthly book of study, offering insights, commentary, and historical context to enrich the learning experience.

Israel Bible Plus subscribers also enjoy a 20% discount on all purchases from the Israel365 store, enhancing their ability to engage with and apply biblical teachings in their daily lives.

“The Israel Bible Plus subscription removes the complexity from Bible study, allowing participants to focus on the core task – deepening their understanding of Scripture,” explains Rabbi Tuly Weisz, Founder of Israel365. “With accessible resources and expert guidance, subscribers can dive into a transformative journey through the Hebrew Bible, regardless of their location or prior knowledge.”

Israel Bible Plus offers a structured curriculum that spans two years, guiding participants through Genesis to Chronicles. Courses are led by renowned teachers and rabbis, covering foundational topics such as Biblical Beginnings with Rabbi Elie Mischel, Cain & Abel with Mrs. Sepha Kirschblum and in-depth surveys of Genesis and Exodus with Rabbi Aaron Feigenbaum and Rabbi Elan Adler.

This dynamic program invites Bible students from around the globe to explore the depths of the Hebrew Bible, fostering a community of learners united by a shared passion for biblical wisdom and relevance in today’s world. With rolling admissions and flexible study options, participants can join Israel Bible Plus at any time, ensuring a personalized and enriching learning experience.

For those seeking a transformative journey into the heart of Scripture, Israel Bible Plus offers a comprehensive and accessible pathway to engage with the Word of God, deepening spiritual insight and connection to biblical teachings. To learn more and begin this transformative study experience, visit us here