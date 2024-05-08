How many Jews have to die?

It started with a small group of radicals that blamed the government for everything… most people ignored them and the politicians and authorities were indifferent. Then came the gangs of brown shirts, bullying, rioting, striking fear, and threatening mayhem in cities across the country. They increased their power and numbers through fear, intimidation, and coercion, promising prosperity and power to the people. Then came the elections, and suddenly they became a power to be reckoned with – and the masses joined them. To be a Jew became a curse, and in an instant, the Jews were stripped of their voices and rights. A new political correctness became the norm, insisting that the German Folk were oppressed, and the Jews were to blame… The Nuremberg laws, to subjugate and humiliate the Jews, were created and enforced, and the universities, newspapers, radio, television, movie theaters, corporations, and banking systems were systematically purged of Jews and non-conformists.

Pictured above: Madison Square Garden – 1939

Silence in the face of evil is evil itself; Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act.”

Dietrich Bonhoeffer

On Kristallnacht 1939, thousands of Jewish homes, hospitals, and schools were ransacked, over 300 Synagogues and Yeshivas were destroyed, and 7,000 businesses were looted, damaged, and demolished. In the streets, more than 30,000 Jews were rounded up and sent to concentration camps, and hundreds more were murdered on the streets and in their businesses.The newspapers shared about the atrocities, and countries around the world were outraged. Heartfelt sorrow was extended to the Jewish people, but the outrage and support they received was very short-lived. After all, the nations of the world had already decided the fate of the Jews a year earlier, at the Evian Conference in France, where one by one they refused to accept any more Jews into their countries as refugees, even though they knew about the oppression and mistreatment they were subjected to by the Nazi regime. One diplomat stated, “We must . . . seek to keep this part of the Continent free from unrest and from too great an intermixture of foreign strains of blood by creating an internal problem to meet an international one.”

Pictured above: Campaigning outside a Berlin church for elections on July 23, 1933

During all of this – Christianity was largely silent concerning the “Jewish Problem”. The big question is, where was the “church”? Where were the pastors? Where were the men of faith? After all, 95% of Germans & Austrians were professing “Christians” …. But wait, most of Europe and the United States also claimed to be “Christians”. Where were they, where was the outrage, where was the heart cry for God’s people…. It can be found buried beneath 2,000 years of false teaching and various forms of replacement theology – where Dispensationalism begets apathy and indifference, Supersessionism begets an antagonistic air of disdain towards the Jewish people and their plight. These are the doctrines of hell that allowed Christianity to support or ignore the pogroms, inquisitions, crusades, and blood libel accusations and to finally participate in the Final Solution.Yes, our Christian history and doctrinal beliefs are what allowed us to become complicit with the perpetrators, active accomplices, silent enablers, and passive accessories in the slaughter of over 6,000,000 Jewish men, women, and children.

Pictured above: Antifa and Black Lives Matter terrorize US cities across the cities

It started with groups like Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and other radical groups that purport to be victimized by the “system” and claim that America was built on the systematic oppression of minority groups. These radicalized groups appeared to be on the fringes of society, and unfortunately, many of the philosophies that these groups were taught openly in the schools as Critical Race Theory. Then they came – as gangs of anarchists, rioting across the United States, looting, burning, and destroying stores, police stations, courthouses, and other public buildings. The government, politicians, and authorities kowtowed to their demands because they were either afraid to act or agreed with their agenda.

Pictured above: Victims of the Hamas/Iran/Hezbollah Triangle

Then came October 7th, on Simchat Torah, when Israel was viciously attacked by a terrorist organization known as Hamas. Over 5,000 missiles and rockets were fired at Israeli cities. At the same time, thousands of terrorists broke through the border, brutally murdering, torturing, burning, raping, and brutalizing their way through small communities across the southern border of Israel. Homes were ransacked, families burnt alive, beheaded, mutilated and their bodies paraded through the streets of Gaza as trophies. Over 1,200 civilians were murdered, 250 taken as hostages and the War had begun.

All the news agencies quickly condemned the heinous crimes they saw and there was outrage from countries around the world, but alas, once again that outrage and sorrow was very short-lived. As the Jewish State began to pursue the terrorists that had planned and carried out the attack – they suddenly became the oppressors and the terrorists became the victims. After all, the nations of the world had already decided the fate of the Jews a year earlier, when the United Nations gave themselves the authority to divide the Land, and the Jews were subject to the Nations of the World. The United Nations, the United States, and Europe were the funding, support, and protectors of the Arabs in Gaza, Judea, and Samaria… Not only were they their defenders, but they were also their prisoners, and none of the Arabs living in Gaza could leave for another country.

Pictured above: Hamas and their supporters at UCLA

Suddenly the Universities began to erupt with protests and violence – a pro-Hamas Terrorist Group called SJP (Students for Justice in Palestine) and others were birthed in America out of latent antisemitism via CRT indoctrination in schools. Jewish students and professors were suddenly told it was not safe for them to be on the school grounds and were blocked by senior school officials. Many of the universities not only permitted these protests but actively supported their university professors as they joined in support of the mayhem occurring on their campuses. The news media started promoting the terrorist cause, quoting the terrorist organizations’ propaganda as fact, lambasting Israel as the aggressor, and presenting a false narrative through lies and media manipulation. Social media sites like FaceBook, Instagram, and Google began shutting down and marginalizing any pro-Israel perspective.

Now, with the elections coming, suddenly the pro-Hamas anti-Israel groups have become part of the Democratic Party, and their support is a priority for the government. Policies changed, and the US Administration quickly started undermining the Jewish State and its leadership, actually attempting to undermine Israel’s duly elected government, interfere with their security, sanction their military troops and officials, and provide advice or consent to their enemies.

Pictured above: The Kotel in Jerusalem, where the Jewish community gathers to pray for the peace of Jerusalem

Almost twenty years ago I began a journey to understand the Holocaust and how such an evil and vile event could be possible in Christian Europe. I vowed that never again would Christianity remain silent in the face of antisemitism, and yet – in the aftermath of October 7th, almost every pastor I speak to or church I inquire into is once again silent. For a few weeks – there was maybe a placid comment or reference to the Middle East conflict, but nothing of substance, nothing that endures, nothing that will change the music in our hearts. Is Jerusalem, the throne of our Messiah, held in such disdain by Christianity that they have no interest in its wellbeing, are we willing to sacrifice both the Throne of God and the Jewish people on the altar of Self? Maybe Jesus’s words to the scribes and Pharisees should be a warning to us as well – as history always repeats itself, so maybe it should read…

“Woe to you, Priests, Pastors, Preachers, and Parishioners, you hypocrites! You build memorials for the Jews and decorate the graves of the righteous who were slaughtered. And you say, ‘If we had lived in the days of our fathers, we would not have taken part with them in shedding the blood of the Jewish people.’ So, you testify against yourselves that you are the descendants of those who murdered the Jews. Go ahead, then, and complete what your fathers started…. How will you escape being condemned to hell? Mathew 23:29-32,33

What will our legacy be….

Judgment of the Nations:

In those days and at that time, when I restore the fortunes of Judah and Jerusalem, I will gather all nations and bring them down to the Valley of Jehoshaphat. There I will put them on trial for what they did to my inheritance, my people Israel… Joel 3:2

Those who joined to Israel through the Messiah:

…at that time, you were separate from Christ, excluded from citizenship in Israel, and foreigners to the covenants of the promise, without hope and without God in the world. But now in Messiah Yeshua, you who once were far away have been brought near by the blood of the Messiah… you are no longer foreigners and strangers, but fellow citizens with God’s people and also members of his household. Ephesians 2:19-21

The Gospel of the Kingdom is going forth, let us prepare the way of the Lord together…