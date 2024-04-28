Biden “blesses” abortions with sign of the cross

President Joe Biden was on the stage in Tampa when Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried, the state’s former Democratic gubernatorial nominee, went on a rant, slamming an upcoming law restricting abortion to within six weeks of gestation. The president seemed to bless her comments by crossing himself in a Catholic gesture of devotion.

“And then we come back here to the state of Florida where [Gov.] Ron DeSantis felt like he needed to run for president and so 15 weeks wasn’t good enough. We had to go to six weeks,” Fried said at the event alongside Biden. When she added, “15 weeks wasn’t good enough,” Biden made the sign of the cross.

“The Sign of the Cross is an ancient expression of piety that has existed since at least the third century and is commonly used by Catholic and Orthodox churches as a form of blessing,” Fox News wrote.

Biden went on to “blame” former President Trump, pledging to install abortion as a “constitutional right”.

Let’s be real clear: there’s one person responsible for this nightmare,” Biden said. “He brags about it. Donald Trump,” Biden told supporters.

“It should be a constitutional right,” Biden said of abortion. “This isn’t about state’s rights. It’s about women’s rights.”

Rep. Alex Mooney (R-West Virginia), a Roman Catholic, objected to the president’s gesture.

“President Biden is exhibiting a mockery of the Catholic faith by making the sign of the cross in support of the pro-abortion agenda,” Mooney tweeted. “Life beginning at conception is not only a religious belief, but a scientific fact.”

“Biden’s use of the Sign of the Cross in support of abortion is a disgusting insult toward all Christians, but especially of Catholics whom he claims as his own,” President of CatholicVote Brian Burch said to Fox News Digital after the event went viral.

“I don’t have any anger towards [Biden]. I feel sorry for him. I’m not angry at him, he’s just stupid,” said Bishop Robert Gruss of the Diocese of Saginaw. “It’s not stupidity in the derogatory way, it’s stupidity in the sense of […] he doesn’t understand the Catholic faith.”

Kristan Hawkins, the founder of Students for Life of America, said Catholics “should be calling this evil out.” The pro-life group 40 Days for Life said Biden’s gesture is a “stark reminder of the disconnect between his actions and Catholic teachings on the sanctity of life.”

“Biden’s decision to make the sign of the cross in support of abortion extremism is a despicable charade that attempts to co-opt a sacred practice in support of his new abortion religion,” added CatholicVote President Brian Burch. “His gesture openly mocks the Christian belief in the sanctity of life.”

“There is no divine support for destroying the lives of innocent children, and he should know better,” he added. “Biden’s gesture suggests he is either terribly naive, or senile, or callously indifferent to the foundational beliefs of millions of Christians in America.”

A February Pew Research Poll found that just 13% of Americans think of the president as “very religious,” while 41% say Biden is “somewhat religious,” and another 44% say he is “not at all” or “not too religious.”

While claiming to be a devout Catholic, Biden has a history of mocking the sign of the cross. In a 2019 campaign speech, then-candidate Biden responded to claims that he was too friendly to Republicans by crossing himself while mouthing the first words a Catholic says in confession: “Bless me, Father, for I have sinned.” Again, during a joint press conference last September with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Netanyahu playfully said that the two had been “friends” for “over 40 years”. Biden responded by making the sign of the cross.

In 2019, Father Robert Morey, the pastor at Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Florence, South Carolina, denied Biden the communion ritual in his church due to the president’s pro-abortion advocacy.