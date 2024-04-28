London police hide Holocaust memorial In preparation for anti-Israel march

In preparation for an anti-Israel march that took place in Hyde Park, London, on Saturday, Lord Mann, the government’s adviser on antisemitism, ordered park officials to cover a memorial to Jewish victims of the Holocaust that stands in the park. The monument, covered with a blue tarpaulin, was guarded by police during the protest.

“We could take the risk that it would get defaced with the likes of placards and cause additional offense to the Jewish and other communities,” he was quoted as saying by The Telegraph. ““It would have been nice if the organizers [of the rally] stopped to pay their own respects at the memorial.”

“Look how the Holocaust memorial in London had to be covered up and guarded by the police today because of the pro-Pal march,” Heidi Bachram tweeted. “Even the memory of Jewish victims of genocide aren’t safe from these people. Stop gaslighting.”

A spokesperson for the Royal Parks said: “The Hyde Park Holocaust Memorial is routinely covered with tarpaulin during various events as a precautionary measure. We are working closely with the police to ensure the safety of park visitors.”

During the march, one man was arrested for holding a placard with a swastika, and another man was arrested for making racist remarks towards counter-protesters. The Telegraph reported that several posters had antisemitic slogans, including claims that the IDF harvested organs from Palestinians and that Zionists control the media.

The London police said 450 arrests have been made since the marches began, with 193 of them being detained for antisemitic offenses.

Jeremy Corbyn, the head of the Labour Party, attended the anti-Israel march. The party was accused of being rife with antisemitism during his tenure. Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill, whose Irish nationalist Sinn Fein party has long been critical of Israel, was also in attendance.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism had also planned to hold a walk at the same time as Saturday’s march but canceled it amid safety concerns.