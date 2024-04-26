Israeli MK: Lack of support from Biden is one reason Iran attacked

The Biden administration is not providing Israel with sufficient support in its war against Hamas, which is one of the reasons Iran decided to attack the Jewish state directly, Religious Zionism Party Knesset member Ohad Tal told JNS on Thursday.

“When the first thing President [Joe] Biden does after Iran’s unprecedented attack against Israel is to call [Israeli] Prime Minister Netanyahu and tell him America will not support a response, that’s not supporting Israel,” said Tal, who spoke to JNS on the sidelines of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Hungary 2024.

On April 14, Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles at Israel in the first-ever direct attack on the Jewish state from Iranian soil. Tehran claimed the attack was retaliation for an April 1 strike that killed a top Iranian general in Damascus.

On April 19, Israel reportedly responded by striking an airbase near the central Iranian city of Isfahan.

“So, I think we have a problem. Part of the reason that Iran attacked Israel directly for the first time in history—previously they only used proxies—is because they saw that the U.S. administration is not supporting us. And they felt maybe Israel is isolated or weak,” said Tal.

“When the U.S. president cares more about stopping Israel from entering Rafah and completing its mission of eradicating Hamas, the meaning of which is that we’ll see another Oct. 7, another massacre, this is not supporting Israel,” he added.

“When the administration also does not veto a scandalous resolution at the U.N. Security Council to force a ceasefire on Israel without demanding the return of our hostages, that’s not supporting Israel,” he continued.

The comments come as world leaders, decision-makers and influencers converged on Budapest to participate in CPAC, hosted by the Center for Fundamental Rights.

Also attending CPAC are Israeli Minister for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Amichai Chikli; Innovation, Science and Technology Minister Gila Gamliel; and Knesset member Amit Halevi.

Speakers in Budapest include Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán; Geert Wilders, leader of the Dutch Party for Freedom; Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.); and Reps. Andy Harris (R-Md.) and Keith Self (R-Texas).

ADVERTISEMENT

Defeating Hamas was not only in Israel’s interest but also that of the United States, said Tal.

“Every day in Tehran, they shout not only ‘Death to Israel,’ but also ‘Death to America.’ They call us the Little Satan; the United States is the Big Satan. The Biden administration has to understand: It’s in the best interest of America for Israel to win this war,” he said.

Tal added that “it may be because they want to buy peace and quiet, but they are selling the strategic interest of America.”