Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

‘NYT’ accused of whitewashing antisemitic protests

They encircle me with words of hate; they attack me without cause.

Psalms

109:

3

(the israel bible)

Picture of JNS

JNS

April 26, 2024

< 1 minute

“At Columbia, the protests continued, with dancing and pizza,” read a New York Times headline last week. Two days later, another headline in the Gray Lady stated, “Some Jewish students are targeted as protests continue at Columbia.”

Critics who watch the New York paper of record closely, including those with extensive experience working for the Times, noted that the paper recorded the culinary and entertainment choices of protesters, who told Jews to go back to Europe, among other antisemitic comments, and that the Times suggested only that “some” Jews felt threatened.

“Just a fun dance party with pizza and calls to exterminate the Jews! Fun!” wrote Bari Weiss, editor of the Free Press and a former columnist and op-ed editor at the Times.

“From the weeks after Hamas’s massacre through the current wave of supposedly ‘pro-Palestinian’ protests, the New York Times has often downplayed, buried or ignored the extremism of anti-Israel protesters—even their incitement to violence,” Gilead Ini, senior research analyst at CAMERA, told JNS.

“Obviously, if these were just dancing pizza parties, as the Times’s ridiculous headline would have us believe, then Columbia wouldn’t have taken the extraordinary steps of calling in the NYPD and canceling in-person classes,” CAMERA’s Jonah Cohen told JNS.

“They are chanting a variation of Charlottesville’s, ‘The Jews will not replace us,’” wrote Adam Rubenstein, a former Times opinion staffer. “Media called this ‘white nationalism’ then.”

“Now they describe it as social justice with ‘dancing and pizza,’” he added. “‘Planning to stay all night, they were in a rather upbeat mood, noshing on donated pizza and snacks. An impromptu dance party had even broken out.’”

Share this article

Related articles

House Speaker Johnson faces down hostile anti-Israel mob

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Anti-Israel protests surge on US campuses with Columbia taking lead

Picture of JNS

JNS

“If you’re a drag queen and you know it, shout, ‘Free Palestine’”

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2024 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .