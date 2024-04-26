Israeli Bedouin killed in Hezbollah anti-tank missile attack

An Israeli was killed overnight Thursday in a Hezbollah anti-tank missile attack on the Mount Dov region close to the border with Lebanon.

The fatality was named as Sharif Suad from the Bedouin town of Sallama, located in the Galilee in the Misgav Regional Council.

Suad was a military contractor conducting “infrastructure activity” when he was struck.

In response, the Israel Defense Forces overnight Thursday shelled the Hezbollah terror sites in Chebaa, Kfarchouba and Ein al-Tineh.

Among the sites hit were a weapons depot and a launch site. IDF forces also opened fire “to remove a threat.”

מחבלים שיגרו טילי נ"ט לעבר מרחב הר דב במהלך הלילה, כתוצאה מהשיגור נפגע אזרח ישראלי בעת פעילות תשתית במרחב וזמן קצר לאחר מכן נקבע מותו.



במהלך הלילה מטוסי קרב של חיל האוויר תקפו מטרות טרור של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה במרחב שבעא שבדרום לבנון>> pic.twitter.com/pK8ZgDuS4U — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) April 26, 2024

Tehran’s terrorist proxy in the Land of the Cedars has carried out near-daily attacks on the Jewish state since joining the war in support of Hamas a day after the Oct. 7 massacre in the northwestern Negev.

A Hezbollah source in the Lebanese parliament told Qatar’s Al-Araby Al-Jadeed outlet on Tuesday that Hezbollah’s terrorism would “increase and reach deep into Israel.”

Hezbollah has killed nine civilians—Israelis as well as a foreign worker—and 11 IDF soldiers since it began its current round of attacks at the behest of Iran.