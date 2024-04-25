Hamas releases video of US-Israeli hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin

Hamas released a video on Wednesday of 23-year-old dual U.S.-Israeli citizen Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who has been held hostage by the terrorist group in Gaza since Oct. 7.

The three-minute recording was made for propaganda purposes and is undated, but Goldberg-Polin says in it that he has been a captive for “nearly 200 days,” suggesting it was filmed recently.

Goldberg-Polin was kidnapped from the Supernova music festival near Kibbutz Re’im, where Hamas murdered, raped and burned alive 364 people and kidnapped 40 others. His left arm was blown off at the elbow during the assault.

The video is the first proof of life provided by Hamas since his abduction, except for a video of him on Oct. 7 being marched out of a shelter into a Hamas vehicle.

His parents, John and Rachel Goldberg-Polin, said on Wednesday in a video statement that it was “overwhelming” to see their son alive.

“We’re relieved to see him alive, but we are also concerned about his health and well-being, as well as that of all of the other hostages and all of those suffering in this region,” they said.

“And we’re here today with a plea to all of the leaders of the parties who have been negotiating to date, that includes Qatar, Egypt, the United States, Hamas and Israel. Be brave, lean in, seize this moment and get a deal done to reunite all of us with our loved ones and to end the suffering in this region.

“And Hersch, if you can hear this, we heard your voice today for the first time in 201 days. And if you can hear us, I am telling you, we are telling you we love you. Stay strong, survive.”

Hamas currently holds 133 of the 253 hostages taken during the Oct. 7 invasion of the northwestern Negev.

Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari on Wednesday called the Hamas video a “reminder” of the terror group’s atrocities.

“Hamas just published a video of Hersh. This psychological terror video is a reminder of what Hamas is and of the atrocities it committed on October 7,” he said.