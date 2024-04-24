Join Jews and Christians for “Global Prayer for Israel” on May 15!

On April 13, 2024, Iran launched an unprecedented direct attack against Israel, launching more than 300 missiles and UAVs against Israel. 99% of these inbound projectiles were shot down before they made it to Israeli airspace. Leading Rabbis and scientists are calling this defense against the Iranian attack “a miracle.” Why did this miracle take place? The God of Israel LOVES Israel and the Jewish people. They are the “apple of His eye”. And …there were millions of both Jews and Christians from all over the world who were watching and praying through the night…God heard their prayers, and He answered marvelously!

There is great power in coming together in unity to pray for Israel. Israel is facing an existential threat from the enemies surrounding her: Hamas in Gaza, the Houthis in Yemen, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and now, Iran, the terrorist-sponsoring nation that is the “head of the snake.”

The Bible reveals that while a literal boots-on-the-ground war is being waged, simultaneously, a spiritual war is being waged. And it is a prayer that can turn the tide in favor of Israel. We see this in the battle that was fought against Amalek. While the troops engaged militarily, Moses was up the hill with his arms extended heavenward in prayer. As long as his arms remained extended, the Israelis won the battle. As soon as his arms began to droop, the tide of the war would turn against the children of Israel:

And so it was, when Moses held up his hand, that Israel prevailed; and when he let down his hand, Amalek prevailed. But Moses’ hands became heavy; so they took a stone and put it under him, and he sat on it. And Aaron and Hur supported his hands, one on one side, and the other on the other side; and his hands were steady until the going down of the sun. Exodus 17:11-12

This is a call to Jews and Christians from around the world to come together on ONE PLATFORM and PRAY for Israel!

Genesis 123 Foundation and Bridge Connector Ministries are partnering together to launch a Global Day of Prayer for Israel on May 15, 2024. May 15 is the day on the secular calendar in 1948 when Israel achieved independence. Israel’s enemies call it the “Nakba,” or Catastrophe. They speak of Israel’s very existence as a “catastrophe”.

This seven-hour Zoom prayer event will have three main prayer targets:

*praying for protection for the IDF and for their complete victory against all of Israel’s enemies.

*praying that ALL the hostages will be rescued/released immediately, and

*praying that God will change the hearts of Israel’s enemies.

Each hour of the Zoom meeting will have a Jewish and a Christian moderator. The final seventh hour will cover all three prayer targets in Spanish.

To learn more about this ground-breaking prayer event, CLICK HERE.

To SIGN UP and REGISTER for this prayer event, CLICK HERE.

To watch a 90-second Promotion for this prayer event, CLICK HERE.

Jonathan Feldstein and I hope to see you there as we lock arms together in unity and in one accord to pray for Israel. Am Yisrael Chai!