PA Report: Hamas creating crisis by killing aid workers and stealing food

Awdah News, a news outlet controlled by the Palestinian Authority, reported that Hamas is intentionally creating a humanitarian crisis by murdering aid workers and stealing food intended for civilians.

The Fatah Commission of Information and Culture produced the video report and posted it on the PA’s official Facebook page on April 1. It was translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI)

“Hamas persecution of any party who is a source for distributing the humanitarian aid or securing it began from the start of the war as Hamas persecuted well-known figures and teams of volunteers on the ground in mid-October,’ the Arab-language report said.

“It attacked them and killed some of them for two reasons. Firstly, preventing any activity by any other party in the Gaza Strip, and secondly, ensuring Hamas control over the aid and its storage, which of course, leads to these crazy and unreal prices, that no one can pay in the shadow of this destruction.”

The reporter criticized the practice by Hamas as it came “at a time when the Gaza Strip is suffering from hunger.”

An elderly Gazan woman confirmed the report.

“Few things are arriving and they [Hamas] claim they’re distributing them.”

she said. “It is all to their own homes. Let Hamas catch me and shoot me and do what they want to me.”