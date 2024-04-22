On Passover eve: Netanyahu compares Hamas to Pharaoh for not letting hostages go

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave a pre-Passover video address in Hebrew on Sunday night.

“On this night, 133 of our dear brothers and sisters are not around the Seder table, and they are still held hostage by Hamas in hellish conditions,” Netanyahu said. “We have already freed 124 of our hostages and we are committed to returning them all home – the living and the deceased alike.”

“And why is this night not different?” he said, intentionally misquoting the Passover Haggadah. “That in every generation they rise up to destroy us, and the Holy One, blessed be He, saves us from them,” he said, giving the correct answer.

“Unfortunately, until now, all proposals for releasing the hostages have been rejected outright by Hamas,” the PM said. “Therefore, the American Secretary of State rightly said that Hamas has refused every proposal that it has been presented with. In his words, the only thing preventing a hostage release deal is Hamas.”

“Instead of withdrawing from its extreme positions, Hamas is counting on a rift among us. It draws encouragement from the pressure being directed at the Government of Israel.”

Netanyahu compared Hamas to Pharaoh who refused to release the Israelites from Bondage.

“As a result of this, it has only hardened its conditions for the release of our hostages. It is hardening its heart and refusing to let our people go. Therefore, we will strike it with additional painful blows – and this will happen soon.”

“In the coming days, we will increase the military and diplomatic pressure on Hamas because this is the only way to free our hostages and achieve our victory.”

“Citizens of Israel, on the eve of Passover, when the people of Israel went forth from slavery to freedom, let us remember our fallen heroes, and our wounded fighters, thanks to whose sacrifice, we are free people,” he added.

Netanyahu slammed reports that the US president intends to sanction the Netzach Yehuda ultra-Orthodox Battalion of the IDF.

“I will strongly defend the IDF, our army and our fighters. If somebody thinks they can impose sanctions on a unit in the IDF – I will fight this with all my powers.”

“As our soldiers are united in defending us on the battlefield, we are united in defending them in the diplomatic arena.”