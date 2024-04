Biden’s Passover Message: Ceasefire, Aid to Gaza, Two-State Solution

US President Joe Biden released a Passover message on Sunday night that began well, focusing on the Biblical aspect of the Jewish holiday. It stayed focused on Jews and Israel, condemning the Oct. 7 attack on Israel and Hamas. But Biden strayed off course, claiming that he was working to bring about a ceasefire and humanitarian aid to Gaza, both of which benefit Hamas.

“Tomorrow night, Jews around the world will celebrate Passover, recounting their miraculous Exodus story from hundreds of years of enslavement in Egypt and their journey to freedom,” the statement read. “This holiday reminds us of a profound and powerful truth: that even in the face of persecution, if we hold on to faith, we shall endure and overcome.”

Biden then noted the connection between Biblical oppression of Jews and the Hamas massacre on Oct. 7.



“As Jews mark Passover with storytelling, songs and rituals, they will also read from the Haggadah how, in every generation, they have been targeted by those who would seek to destroy them. This year, those words carry deeper resonance and pain in the wake of Hamas’s unspeakable evil on Oct. 7—the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust.

“More than 1,200 people were brutally massacred. Women and girls were subjected to appalling sexual violence. More than 250 innocents were taken hostage, including Americans. We can never forget the horror of Hamas’s despicable atrocities.



“Jews around the world are still coping with the trauma of that day and its aftermath. This Passover falls particularly hard on hostage families trying to honor the spirit of the holiday—a story centered on freedom—while their loved ones remain in captivity. Our hearts are with all the victims, survivors, families and friends whose loved ones have been killed, taken hostage, wounded, displaced or are in harm’s way.



Biden then claims to be dedicated to the “security of Israel” which he states will be ensured by a ceasefire signed with Hamas, thereby leaving it in control of Israel’s southern border. He also emphasized the need for “humanitarian aid”, most of which is usurped by Hamas.

“My commitment to the safety of the Jewish people, the security of Israel and its right to exist as an independent Jewish state is ironclad.

“My administration is working around the clock to free the hostages, and we will not rest until we bring them home. We are also working to establish an immediate and prolonged ceasefire in Gaza as a part of a deal that releases the hostages and delivers desperately needed humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians.”

“We will continue to work toward a two-state solution that provides equal security, prosperity and enduring peace for Israelis and Palestinians.”

The tragically misnamed two-state solution would create an unprecedented militarized Palestine entity in the heart of Israel, ethnically cleansed of Jews and with an exclusively Muslim capital in Jerusalem. The majority of Palestinians do not support the plan, and it would create a horrific security dilemma for Israel. The phrase “two-state solution” is reminiscent of the Nazi “Final Solution,” which was a genocide targeting the Jewish people.

Biden then claimed to be dedicated to Israel’s defense against Iran, despite having greenlit the Iranian attack against Israel and then attempting to prevent Israel from responding to this massive assault.

“And we are leading international efforts to ensure Israel can defend itself against Iran and its proxies, including by directing the U.S. military to help defend Israel against Iran’s unprecedented attacks last weekend,” the statement read, going on to decry antisemitism, a form of hatred that has spike under the Biden administration. Despite this disturbing phenomenon, the president has never spoken out against antisemitism and anti-Israel elements in his party.

“The ancient story of persecution against Jews in the Haggadah also reminds us that we must speak out against the alarming surge of antisemitism—in our schools, communities and online. Silence is complicity.”

“Even in recent days, we’ve seen harassment and calls for violence against Jews. This blatant antisemitism is reprehensible and dangerous—and it has absolutely no place on college campuses, or anywhere in our country.

“My administration will continue to speak out and aggressively implement the first-ever National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism, putting the full force of the federal government behind protecting the Jewish community.



“This year, let us remember the central Passover theme that even in the darkest of times, the promise of God’s protection will give us strength to find hope, resilience and redemption.

“To all those celebrating this Festival of Freedom: Jill and I wish you a Happy Passover, Chag Sameach.”