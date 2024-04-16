Keep God’s Land: Christian/Jewish Leaders Gather in Washington to join forces against “Two-State Delusion”

On April 15, the Keep God’s Land organization held a Leadership Reception at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, D.C. The gathering brought together 150 top Christian, Jewish, and conservative leaders to ” make their voices heard in opposition to the Biden administration’s push for a unilateral decision of a two-state solution.”

The Keep God’s Land movement was launched at the 76th annual National Religious Broadcasters convention in February in response to the horrific attack by Hamas on October 7, in which Muslim jihadist terrorists murdered, tortured, and raped over 1,200 innocent men, women, and children, and also took over 200 hostages.

The Keep God’s Land movement rejects the anti-Bible “Two-State Delusion” for the following reasons:

The Keep God’s Land movement rejects the creation of an Arab state in Israel’s heartland as it would pose an existential threat to Israel’s security. Neither the Jews nor the Arabs of the region are in favor of creating a two-state solution. A two-state solution that divides God’s land would be a direct rejection of God’s will as clearly and repeatedly stated in the Bible.

Special guests included Speaker Mike Johnson, Former Ambassador David Friedman, and Special and featured recorded Remarks from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Directly following the reception, participants had a private screening of raw footage from the October 7th atrocities perpetrated by Hamas in Israel.

“Every day since the October 7 attack, evidence has surfaced to attest to the evil atrocities Israeli civilians, villages, and towns suffered at the hands of Hamas terrorists on that terrible day,” organizers said. “We invite you to bear witness to raw video footage edited into a 45-minute video, which is extremely graphic and contains difficult footage to watch in light of the disturbing attempts to distort the truth, including claims some of these atrocities did not in fact take place.”

Also in attendance were Special Counselor to President Trump James Carafano, Dean of the Robertson School of Government at Regent University Michele Bachmann, President of the Family Research Council Tony Perkins, President of the Latino Coalition for Israel Mario Bramnick, Founder of Israel365 Rabbi Tuly Weisz, Executive Director of Israel365 Action Rabbi Pesach Wolicki, and Pastor Paula White of PWM Ministries. Other attendees included Founder of Hayovel Tommy Waller, Senator Rick Scott, Executive Director of the Iranian Americans for Liberty Bryan Leib, founder of Eagles’ Wings Ministries Bishop Robert Stearns, Israeli Member of Knesset Ohad Tal, and Congresswoman Claudia Tenney.

Participating organizations were leaders of dozens of America’s most pro-Israel organizations including: ACLJ, Aish Global, America for Israel, American Association of Evangelicals, Asian Action Network, Coordinating Council for the Jewish Homeland, Capitol Worship, Chabad, Christian Center for Public Life, Christians and Jews United for Israel, Christians Engaged, Coalition for Jewish Values, Cornerstone Chapel, El Shadai Ministries, Faith and Freedom Coalition, Family Research Council, Frontline Jerusalem, Hayovel, Heritage Foundation, InGrace, Institute for Black Solidarity with Israel, Intercessors for America, Israel365, Israel Heritage Foundation, Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast, Jerusalem Tours, Kehilat Chovevei Zion, Lamplighter Ministries, Latino Coalition for Israel, Leadership Counsel, Life Center Ministries, National Antisemitism Taskforce, National Faith Advisory Board, National Hispanic Pastors Alliance, New York City Intercessors, One with Israel, Passages, Pastors Wives of America, Patriot Voices, Prayer House DC, Project 2025, Regavim, Republican Jewish Coalition, Schindlers Ark, Skyway Church, The Philos Project, Well Versed Ministries, Yeshiva University, Young Jewish Conservatives and the Zionist Organization of America.