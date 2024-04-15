Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Tlaib honors Palestinian ‘journalist’ who celebrated Oct. 7 terrorist attacks 

Your rulers are rogues And cronies of thieves, Every one avid for presents And greedy for gifts; They do not judge the case of the orphan, And the widow's cause never reaches them.

Isaiah

1:

23

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

April 15, 2024

2 min read

“Since the war began, he has bravely used his platform to document the ongoing genocide in Gaza,” the Michigan Democrat stated.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), a member of the so-called progressive “Squad” in the U.S. House of Representatives and a frequent critic of the Jewish state, recognized a Palestinian “journalist”—who celebrated Hamas’s Oct. 7 terrorist attacks on Israel as they were occurring—on the House floor on April 5.

“Today, I want to recognize Motaz Azaiza, a Palestinian journalist, for his ongoing coverage of the Palestinian people and his commitment to telling their stories,” she said. “Mr. Azaiza has focused his life’s work on capturing the daily life of Palestinians in Gaza.”

“Since the war began, he has bravely used his platform to document the ongoing genocide in Gaza and the lives of the innocent people who have been killed,” the anti-Israel congresswoman added. “Mr. Azaiza’s images on the ground have exposed the war crimes being committed by the Israeli government for the world to see.”

On April 12, Tlaib posted that she presented Azaiza with a copy of the Congressional Record with her remarks praising him. (The framed document in her photo said April 2, although the remarks were April 5, per the Congressional Record.)

“On Oct. 7, Motaz Azaiza posted, then deleted, a video of Hamas terrorists inside Israel with a caption celebrating their infiltration: ‘The Gazans entered the settlements!!!!!!!! With jeeps we see in the streets of Gaza,’” wrote HonestReporting. “Is that worth honoring, Rep. Tlaib?”

On April 6, Melissa Fleming, under-secretary-general for global communications at the United Nations, posted that she was “so moved” to meet with Azaiza.

“He bore crucial witness to the horror of this war through his images of his people in the rubble, dead, injured or survived,” she wrote.

The United Nations has a documented history of antisemitism and anti-Israel bias, and employees of the global body recently told JNS that it has become very difficult to work at the United Nations as Jews since Oct. 7.

Share this article

Related articles

Israel ‘came out far ahead,’ senior US officials say of Iran attack

JNS

JNS

ADL: Elite universities get failing grades for fighting Jew-hatred

JNS

JNS

‘Hamas counting on victory through Biden,’ warns former intelligence official

JNS

JNS

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2024 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .