Hezbollah claims attack that wounded 4 IDF soldiers

The terrorist organization said it planted several explosive devices inside Lebanon, across from Kibbutz Adamit.

Four Israeli soldiers were wounded, including one seriously, in an explosion during operational activity in the area of the Lebanon border on Sunday night.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility, saying it placed several explosive devices along the border inside Lebanese territory, close to Kibbutz Adamit.

Two of the troops were moderately wounded and another was lightly wounded.

The soldiers were evacuated to an unnamed hospital and their families were notified.

Smoke rises after an Israeli air strike in Southern Lebanon, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, April 14, 2024. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90. (source: JNS)

They are from the Golani Infantry Brigade’s Reconnaissance Battalion and the Combat Engineering Corps’ Yahalom special forces unit and were in the vicinity of the border fence in the western sector.

Overnight Sunday, Israeli fighter jets attacked Hezbollah targets, including a launch site, terrorist infrastructure and military buildings, in the areas of Siddikine, Al Matmura, Lavona and Ayta ash Shab in Southern Lebanon.

Additionally, IDF units attacked to remove a threat from the areas of Eyta al-Sha’ab and Bona in Southern Lebanon.

Israeli jets on Sunday afternoon struck a Hezbollah weapons production site in the Baalbek region of northeastern Lebanon, some 60 miles from the border, in response to missile attacks on northern Israel.

Hezbollah fired more than 100 rockets into the Upper Galilee. Air defenses intercepted most of the projectiles and there were no casualties.

The Iran-backed terrorist group attacked as Tehran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched more than 300 missiles and drones at Israel from Iran, most of which were intercepted outside Israeli territory.

Iran’s terror proxy in Lebanon has been engaged in near-daily attacks on Israel’s evacuated border region since joining the war in support of Hamas a day after the Oct. 7 invasion of the northwestern Negev. In response, Israeli forces have conducted retaliatory strikes and coordinated aerial attacks, including targeted killings of Hezbollah commanders.