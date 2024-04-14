Israel’s UN envoy demands Security Council act on Iran

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan addressed an urgent letter to the president of the Security Council calling for an urgent meeting to discuss the unprecedented Iranian attack on Israel.

Erdan demanded that the Security Council “unequivocally condemn” Iran’s attack and declare the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps a terrorist organization.

Tehran launched more than 200 UAVs, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles at Israel late Saturday in what Iranian state media said was retaliation for the targeted killing of a high-ranking IRGC commander on April 1.

“Iran’s attack is a significant threat to world peace and security. Iran even bragged about the attack, which is a serious and dangerous escalation,” the Israeli ambassador said in a statement.

He noted in the letter to Security Council President Vanessa Frazier of Malta that Iran’s attack is a “clear violation of the U.N. Charter and international law.”

“The time has come for the Security Council to take concrete action against the Iranian threat,” he wrote.

Earlier, Erdan criticized U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres for not speaking out about the attack.

“Iran has violated the U.N. charter and has shown that it is a threat to global peace and security. Where is your voice?? Where is your condemnation?? Wake up!!!” Erdan tweeted.

Wake up!!! — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) April 13, 2024

Shortly thereafter, Guterres tweeted that he strongly condemned the “serious escalation” and called for an “immediate cessation” of hostilities.