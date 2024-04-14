Air raid sirens sound near Lebanon border amid Iran attacks

Air raid sirens blared near the Israeli border with Lebanon early Sunday, warning of incoming rocket fire amid ongoing Iranian drone and missile attacks on the Jewish state.

Alerts were activated in Kibbutz Snir, located at the seam between the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights and the Eastern Galilee.

Hezbollah terrorists on Saturday launched UAVs towards Kibbutz Kfar Blum in the Eastern Galilee and Kibbutz Hanita in the Western Galilee. In response, Israeli Air Force jets and Israel Defense Forces artillery attacked Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

Hezbollah attacked Israel in support of Hamas on Oct. 8 following the Gaza terrorists’ Oct. 7 onslaught on southern Israel and has been carrying out near-daily cross-border attacks on northern Israel ever since, while the Jewish state has responded with aerial attacks and artillery fire.

Tension has been elevated on Israel’s borders since Iran threatened to avenge the deaths of seven members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, including its leader in Syria and Lebanon, who were killed in an attack in Damascus that targeted a building near the Iranian embassy.

The IRGC on Saturday night said it had launched dozens of drones and missiles towards Israel, according to a statement cited by Tehran’s official Press TV news agency.

“In response to the numerous crimes of the Zionist regime, including the attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, the air force of the IRGC targeted specific positions inside the occupied territories [sic] by firing dozens of missiles and drones,” the statement read.