IDF: Israeli teen found dead after daylong search victim of Palestinian terrorism

JNS

JNS

April 14, 2024

< 1 minute

The Israeli found dead on Saturday following a large-scale search in Samaria was killed in a terror attack near the Malachei Shalom outpost the previous day, according to the IDF.

The body of 14-year-old Jerusalem resident Binyamin Achimeir was found after he went missing while shepherding from Gal Farm, located close to the Palestinian village of al-Mughayyir, 17 miles northeast of Ramallah.

A drone identified Achimeir’s body on Saturday morning. He was killed by Palestinian terrorists in either the late morning or early afternoon on Friday, according to a preliminary investigation.

The IDF was continuing to search for the perpetrators.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned “the heinous murder,” according to a rare statement released by his office on Saturday, the Jewish day of rest.

“We will get the murderers and those who helped them, as we do to all who harm the citizens of the State of Israel,” the prime minister said.

“I send my heartfelt condolences to his family,” added the statement.

Netanyahu urged everyone “to allow the security forces to do their work unhindered,” amid clashes that erupted between Israelis and Palestinians in the area of Achimeir’s murder.

