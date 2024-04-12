REPORT: Israel expects Iranian attack within 24-48 hours

A report cites a US official “with knowledge of the matter” as saying that an attack by Iran on Israeli soil is expected within the next 23-48 hours.

The Wall Street Journal released a report on Thursday night citing an unnamed “US official familiar with the matter”

The report indicated that the report of an imminent attack might not be accurate, citing “a person briefed by the Iranian leadership” as saying “that while plans to attack are being discussed, no final decision has been made.”

Iran has publicly issued threats of retaliation for a missile attack on April 1 that struck an Iranian diplomatic building in Syria that killed Gen. Mohammad Reza Zahedi, who ran Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force terrorist operations in Syria and Lebanon, as well as six other top Iranian military officials.

The Quds Force is the foreign operations arm of the IRGC, which is classified as a terror organization by the US.

As per its policy, Israel did not comment on the attack outside of its borders. However, the Israeli military has stated that intelligence showed the building hit in Damascus wasn’t a diplomatic facility. Intelligence reports indicated that the building was used by the IRGC for military purposes and disguised as a diplomatic site.

Reports earlier this week claimed that an Iranian attack targeting Israeli assets was imminent, but these have been amended to suggest that such a retaliation would target sites inside Israel. Social media accounts related to the IRGC have posted videos in recent hours showing simulated missile attacks on Israel’s Haifa airport and its nuclear facility in Dimona. An Iranian official has also threatened that Iran would attack Israel’s power and desalination plants.

⚡️🇮🇷The Iranian News Agency, SNN, released photos depicting a ballistic missile and "Shahed-136" drone strike on Haifa International Airport, accompanied by the provocative caption, "Which location do you prefer? The decision is yours to make!" pic.twitter.com/3MV69K3SSz — Suppressed News (@SuppressedNws) April 11, 2024

The attack could come from Iran’s proxies in Syria, Lebanon, or Iraq, possibly through the use of Drones. The Iranian leadership is considering attacking the Golan or the IDF in Gaza as they believe there would not be any international response as these areas are not considered to be part of Israel.

Another possible Iranian attack could target Israeli embassies in the Arab world to send the message that political ties with Israel are unacceptable.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking from an air base in southern Israel, also on Thursday, vowed to respond directly against any attack on Israel. “Whoever harms us, we will harm them. We are prepared to meet all of the security needs of the State of Israel, both defensively and offensively,” he said.