Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

New Oct. 7 video emerges of kidnapped Israeli women: ‘Even worse than we imagined’

Yet thus said Hashem: Captives shall be taken from a warrior And spoil shall be retrieved from a tyrant; For I will contend with your adversaries, And I will deliver your children.

Isaiah

48:

25

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

April 12, 2024

< 1 minute

Newly emerged video shot by Hamas terrorists showing the capture of female Israeli soldiers on the Gaza border has been described as “hard to watch” by Israeli media.

In the video, parts of which have not been shared with the public, Hamas terrorists are initially seen with five female spotters with two more later being added.

“We will exchange you for our people,” the terrorists say.

Another terrorist forces one of the soldiers to show him how to dial a Gaza number from her cell phone. The terrorists later put the soldiers into stolen Israel Defense Forces vehicles for transport to Gaza.

Shira Elbag, the mother of the kidnapped soldier Liri Elbag, 19, watched it several weeks ago.

“I watched the video. They showed it to us three weeks ago. The IDF spokesman called us and showed us a video from the day of the kidnapping, something we had not seen and did not know about.

“We all only imagined what happened to the girls on Oct. 7, and unfortunately, this video proved to us that it was even worse than we imagined,” she said.

Albag said the families had demanded that Knesset members watch the video and were surprised to find out that they already had seen it, though hadn’t updated the families on its existence.

Israel estimates that about 100 of the 133 or so hostages still held by Hamas are still alive.

Share this article

Related articles

Gazan terrorist confesses to raping Israeli girl on Oct. 7

JNS

JNS

UK holiday campaign urges families to set a ‘Seder Seat for a Hostage’

JNS

JNS

Thousands attend Western Wall prayer service for the hostages

JNS

JNS

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2024 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .