New Oct. 7 video emerges of kidnapped Israeli women: ‘Even worse than we imagined’

Newly emerged video shot by Hamas terrorists showing the capture of female Israeli soldiers on the Gaza border has been described as “hard to watch” by Israeli media.

In the video, parts of which have not been shared with the public, Hamas terrorists are initially seen with five female spotters with two more later being added.

“We will exchange you for our people,” the terrorists say.

Another terrorist forces one of the soldiers to show him how to dial a Gaza number from her cell phone. The terrorists later put the soldiers into stolen Israel Defense Forces vehicles for transport to Gaza.

Shira Elbag, the mother of the kidnapped soldier Liri Elbag, 19, watched it several weeks ago.

“I watched the video. They showed it to us three weeks ago. The IDF spokesman called us and showed us a video from the day of the kidnapping, something we had not seen and did not know about.

“We all only imagined what happened to the girls on Oct. 7, and unfortunately, this video proved to us that it was even worse than we imagined,” she said.

Albag said the families had demanded that Knesset members watch the video and were surprised to find out that they already had seen it, though hadn’t updated the families on its existence.

Israel estimates that about 100 of the 133 or so hostages still held by Hamas are still alive.