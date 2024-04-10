It’s Official: Tucker Carlson is an Antisemite 

Welcome to the club, Tucker. It won’t end well for you.

What do Tucker Carlson, the isolationist conservative pundit, and Elizabeth Warren, the woke progressive senator of Massachusetts, share in common? Not much, other than their sickening slander of Israel, America’s only democratic ally in the Middle East.

Last week, at an event at the Islamic Center of Boston, Warren told her audience, “What Israel is doing is wrong… It is wrong to starve children within a civilian population in order to try to bend it to your will… I believe that they’ll find that it is genocide, and they [the International Court of Justice] have ample evidence to do so.”

Yesterday, in an interview on X (formerly Twitter) that already has over 7 million views, Tucker Carlson gave a platform to Pastor Munther Isaac, the conference director of Christ and the Checkpoint, a well-known anti-Israel propagandist forum in Bethlehem that seeks to undermine Evangelical Christian support for Israel. Christ and the Checkpoint advocates for the BDS movement targeting Israel, denies the Jewish people’s historical connection to Israel by manipulating Christian theology and history, and vilifies Israel as being solely responsible for all conflict in the region.

Christ at the Checkpoint promotes a particularly twisted form of antisemitic replacement theology. At one of its conferences, Naim Ateek explained the name of the group by claiming that “Jesus was a Palestinian who lived in Palestine… born under occupation. Jesus lived under occupation. Everything he taught, everything he said was done under occupation, exactly the way we live today.”

Munther Isaac himself celebrated the October 7 Hamas massacre, declaring in his sermon the next day that he was “shocked by the strength of the Palestinian man who defied his siege.”

Tucker Carlson’s team carefully vets the people featured on his show. Munther Isaac’s antisemitic views and support for Hamas terrorists are well known; a simple Google search makes that abundantly clear. Nevertheless, Tucker invited Isaac onto his show to spread wildly false claims about Israel and the current war to his millions of followers. When Isaac said that Israel is committing “genocide” in Gaza and “starving” the Gazan civilian population, Tucker made clear that he agreed with his lies: “Father, thank you for your thoroughly decent and sensible analysis. I hope it’s heard by Christians throughout the West.”

Clip where Munther Isaac accuses Israel of Genocide and Tucker Agrees

🇺🇸🇵🇸 Tucker Carlson On Christians Supporting Israel



"If you wake up in the morning and decide your Christian faith requires you to support a foreign government blowing up churches and killing Christians, I think you've lost the thread." pic.twitter.com/K5xMAwexD0 — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) April 9, 2024

Warren’s hatred for Israel isn’t news. Like millions of other mindless woke progressives, she reflexively supports Islamic terrorists and condemns Israel. But Tucker Carlson, one of the heroes of the right? Can he really be an antisemite? The answer, unequivocally, is yes.

For a long time, many tried to give him the benefit of the doubt. “Tucker Carlson isn’t antisemitic, he’s just an isolationist.” But at this point, it’s undeniable. Tucker possesses a special hatred for Jews and the Jewish state.

Back in December, Tucker said that Ben Shapiro of the Daily Wire “doesn’t care about the country at all,” accusing him and other pro-Israel pundits of being “focused on a conflict in a foreign country as their own country becomes dangerously unstable.” In questioning Shapiro’s loyalty to the United States, Tucker relied on the classic antisemitic trope of dual loyalty, implying Jews are a traitorous fifth column. Instead of arguing with Shapiro on the merits, he questioned his motivations and loyalty, adopting the tactics of Nazi and Soviet antisemites of earlier generations.

In June, 2023, Carlson described Jewish Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy with antisemitic tropes. “Now if you see him on television, it’s true you might form a different impression. Sweaty and rat-like. A comedian turned oligarch. A persecutor of Christians. A friend of BlackRock… shifty and dead-eyed.” Personally, I’m no fan of Zelenskyy. But attacking him with a description that screams “dirty Jew”? That’s clearly no coincidence.

The interview with Munther Isaac leaves no doubt as to where Tucker stands.

Over the course of the interview, Isaac told some truly incredible lies. “When the State of Israel was created, it was not created on an empty land. It was created on a land that had millions of indigenous Palestinians there, including Palestinian Christians.”

A quick fact-check is in order. In 1948, before five Arab armies invaded Israel, there were under a million Arabs living there. Ottoman census records from the 19th century as well as early 20th century records from the British foreign office reveal that a significant number of those whose descendants today call themselves “Palestinians” are in fact the descendants of Arab migrants who came across the then borderless Middle East to Palestine because of available work in the growing and developing Jewish settlement. The majority of these Arabs fled Israel at the behest of the invading Arab armies, while the remaining 150,000 Arabs remained and were granted full Israeli citizenship after the war. Over the last 75 years, the Arab Israeli population has grown exponentially to about 2.1 million. Arab Christians make up about 7% of that number, and are among Israel’s most successful minority groups.

Arab Christians take part in the Christmas Parade in the Northern Israeli city of Nazareth

But this wasn’t Isaac’s most egregious lie. He continued: “My message to Christian leaders is that there is a very, very brutal war taking place in Gaza, a war I describe using the word genocide because it’s a war that has used starvation as a means… When will we learn that war does not help? When will we take Jesus’ word seriously about being peacemakers?”

Genocide and starvation? US Federal law defines genocide as “violent attacks with the specific intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group.” After Hamas terrorists brutally slaughtered over 1,200 innocent Israelis and took hundreds of hostages on October 7, Israel invaded Gaza with the goal of destroying the terrorist group, while making great efforts to protect Gazan civilians.

Hamas claims that since the beginning of the war, over 30,000 Gazan civilians have been killed, an estimate that Colonel John Spencer, Chair of Urban Warfare studies at Modern War Institute, explains is absurd. “30,000 civilians have not died in Gaza, as a fact, because that number does not account for a single Hamas member.” Spencer explains that “civilian casualties are abnormally low” in the Gaza conflict. “The IDF are actually doing this with the least amount of civilian casualties in the history of war.”

Genocide? Not exactly.

And what about Isaac’s claim that Israel is “starving” the Arabs of Gaza? Here are some facts: From the beginning of the war through mid-February, 254,210 tons of supplies were transferred to Gaza, including 167,080 tons of food. There are now 42% more food trucks entering Gaza on a daily basis than before October 7. Yesterday, 468 aid trucks entered Gaza, the highest number of trucks bringing aid since the start of the war. Though allowing aid into Gaza helps Hamas, Israel has nonetheless allowed the delivery of mass amounts of food and supplies to Gaza. There is more than enough aid entering Gaza today to feed the population; if civilians are hungry, it’s because Hamas confiscates most of the supplies for themselves.

Captured on @Reuters livestream:



Palestinian armed gunmen on top of an aid convoy in Rafah.



Why does everyone accept this as normal?



pic.twitter.com/mQh14GypZj — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) April 9, 2024

Tucker is no fool. He knows that Munther Isaac is lying. He knows that Israel is not committing genocide and that Hamas uses Gazans as human shields and is responsible for all civilian deaths. Why, then, did he give his seal of approval to Munther Isaac’s lies in front of millions of his viewers? Why promote a known charlatan who has dedicated his life to undermining Israel? The answer is unavoidable: because Tucker Carlson is an antisemite, and his goal is to turn Christians against the Jewish state.

We’ve seen Tucker’s like before; Jew-haters who feign righteousness while slandering God’s people. “Your tongue plots destruction, as a sharpened razor, working deceit… You loved evil more than good, falsehood more than speaking righteousness forever” (Psalm 52).

People like Tucker may be popular for a while. But as all believing Jews and Christians know, at the end of the day, God never abandons His people – and He always gets even. “God, too, shall tear you down forever; He will break you and pluck you from your tent, and uproot you from the land of the living forever” (ibid).

Welcome to the club, Tucker. Have fun with Elizabeth Warren. It won’t end well for either of you.

Elie Mischel is the Director of Education at Israel365.