Two Israelis wounded in Samaria terror shooting

A woman in her 20s was seriously wounded and a man in his 50s was lightly hurt; security forces opened a manhunt for the attacker.

Two Israelis were wounded on Sunday in a shooting attack in western Samaria.

According to medics, a woman in her 20s was seriously wounded and a man in his 40s was moderately hurt. The female victim was evacuated to Beilinson Medical Center in Petach Tikvah and the man was being treated at Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba.

One was wounded by gunfire directed at a bus and the other was hit while driving a car. The attack occurred east of Qalqilya on Route 55, between the Palestinian towns of Azzun and Nabi Ilyas.

Israel Defense Forces troops were dispatched to the scene and police blocked the highway in both directions.

BREAKING: Shooting attack in the Ma'ale Shomron area, Judea and Samaria, West Bank. 19-year-old in critical condition. Another person lightly injured. Israeli security forces are in pursuit after the terrorist. photo: Nadav Goldstein/TPS pic.twitter.com/57RwNcI9Ru — StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) April 7, 2024

Security forces launched a manhunt for the terrorist.

On Tuesday, four Israel Police officers were wounded in a vehicular assault close to the Kochav Yair Junction, northeast of Kfar Saba in central Israel.

Magen David Adom emergency medics treated the victims on the scene, one of whom was seriously hurt. Another was moderately wounded and the other two sustained light wounds.

The terrorist, identified as a 26-year-old resident of the adjacent Arab Israeli town of Tira, then drove to the nearby Eliyahu Crossing that leads to Samaria.

He attempted to stab security guards there, who responded by fatally shooting him.

Two Israelis were wounded in a shooting attack in western Samaria, April 7, 2024. Credit: Magen David Adom. (source: JNS)

Last Sunday, an IDF officer was wounded in a stabbing at Beersheva’s central bus station.

Magen David Adom medics treated the victim, a man in his 20s, for moderate wounds. He was evacuated to the city’s Soroka Medical Center in good condition.

The terrorist was shot and killed by another soldier who was on the scene.

Also last Sunday, the Palestinian terrorist who wounded three Israelis in a shooting in the Jordan Valley turned himself in to authorities.

The reports identified the suspect as Abu Rida al-Saadi, 27, an officer in the Palestinian Authority security forces.

Israeli forces had launched a massive manhunt for the perpetrator after he fired on a school bus and several cars traveling along Route 90 near Al-Auja, north of Jericho.