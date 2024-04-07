Herzog marks six months since Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre

“We will heal and build, we will plant, we will reap with joy what we sowed in tears, and we will prove to the whole world: Am Yisrael Chai!”

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Saturday marked the passing of half a year since Hamas’s Oct. 7 invasion of the Jewish state:

“[Today,] we mark six months since the cruel terror attack and the horrific massacre. Half a year since this crime against our sisters and brothers, against our state, this crime against humanity. Six months of a bloody and difficult war,” began Herzog.

“Half a year our sisters and brothers have been held by a cruel enemy, our hearts falter, day after day, minute after minute—with them, there. Half a year we, the entire people, accompany, support, embrace the families of the hostages. We never forget them or their loved ones. The terrible suffering of the hostages and their families inconsolably rocks our souls,” continued the president.

“For half a year the IDF and our security forces, in regular and reserve duty, have been operating in every arena, on every front, with all their might—to bring back the hostages and to fight terrorism. Half a year into the war, and even in these tense days, we know we have an army that will stand against every enemy, near and far. We hope for the success and safe return of the soldiers, embrace the bereaved families, and pray for the recovery of the wounded in body and soul,” said Herzog.

Israeli president Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal visit families of Israelis held hostage by Hamas terrorists at “Hostage Square” in Tel Aviv, Nov. 9, 2023. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90. (source: JNS)

“For half a year many Israeli citizens in the north and south have not yet returned to their homes. It is imperative not to forget that this is a supreme national priority—to return them to their homes, and to assist them in rehabilitation and in building a life of security, prosperity and peace.

“Half a year, and despite the pain and turmoil, I am full of hope and faith in us. For half a year I have seen Israeli society in all its glory: The mutual responsibility on the front and at home—despite all the disagreements—the commitment to life, the closeness to others, the unique Israeli resilience. For half a year I have seen so many Israelis doing everything for the better of us all. Half a year, and every day, I feel anew immense pride in being part of this people.

“Half a year has passed, and it is difficult to know what challenges still lie ahead of us. But despite the long and difficult journey, I look at you, citizens of Israel, and I know—we will rise again, we will heal and build, we will plant, we will reap with joy what we sowed in tears, and we will prove to the whole world: Am Yisrael Chai!”