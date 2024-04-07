Hope in the Depths of Darkness: The Spirit of the People of Israel

As seen by the Keep God’s Land Young Leadership Fellowship Tour

On October 7th, the already tenuous peace in Israel was violently disrupted. Hamas, breaking a longstanding ceasefire, launched attacks that reignited tensions in a region haunted by conflict. In the wake of these events, twelve young Christians from across North America, brought together by Israel365, landed in Israel. Their mission was clear yet complex: to dive deep into the heart of a nation perennially under siege, witness its people’s resilience, and understand their connection to this land through the lens of their faith.

This group embarked on a journey far removed from the typical pilgrimage or tourist excursion. Their experience was about immersion into the daily lives of Israelis, an exploration of how a society endures amid ceaseless threats and a reflection on the biblical significance that ties them to this land as well. This eclectic assembly of individuals, from first-time visitors to those returning, found common ground in a shared revelation: the palpable tension of a nation in perpetual defense and the unyielding spirit of its people.

The sentiment “I’m not ready to go back home” echoed among them, not as a desire for an extended holiday but as a profound recognition of the strength and solidarity they witnessed. It’s hard to consider leaving that immersive sense of connection. It was a strength manifested in the everyday choices of Israelis to choose hope and unity over fear and division, even as Hamas and Hezbollah loomed large. “You see the news, you hear about the rockets, but being here, witnessing the collective resolve—it’s both humbling and inspiring,” one participant observed. “They refuse to let evil prevail, embodying the truest form of resilience.”

Keep God’s Land March 2024 Israel365 Israel trip at the site of the Nova Festival Massacre

The Shabbat experience in Efrat was transformative, offering a glimpse into the soul of Israeli society. This time of rest was not merely a pause but a declaration of values—of family, faith, and community—against the backdrop of conflict. “Shabbat here is not just about rest; it’s about reaffirming life’s sanctity amidst turmoil,” noted a participant. This weekly observance highlighted the resilience and hope that bind the Israeli community, revealing the profound depth of their commitment to peace and normalcy.

Yet, how does one convey the essence of this journey upon return? This question lingered as the trip neared its end. “I hope,” shared Barry, a participant from Texas, “to echo Israel’s spirit back home. To show that in the face of hatred, resilience and hope remain undefeated.”

A defining moment of the trip was the visit to Tel HaShomer Hospital in Tel Aviv, where the group met survivors of the Nova Music Festival attack, Ben Binyamin and Gali Sigal. Both had endured unimaginable loss but stood before the group as beacons of hope and resilience. “Meeting them transformed the abstract into reality. Their smiles, despite everything, spoke of an unbreakable spirit,” reflected a fellow participant.

Keep God’s Land March 2024 Israel365 Israel trip

As the fellowship concluded, the group left Israel with more than memories; they carried a nuanced understanding of life under threat and a commitment to share this complexity with the world. They returned home driven to challenge oversimplified narratives and to foster a deeper, informed dialogue about a nation striving for peace in the shadow of adversity.

This journey, then, is not just a chapter in their lives but a message they bear forward: that beyond the headlines lies a story of human resilience, hope, and an unwavering quest for peace—a narrative deserving of the world’s attention and empathy.